Funds to improve safety at pier where tragedy claimed five lives

The Co Donegal seaside town becomes one of 52 local authority harbour projects to receive Government funding as part of the €2.2m Capital Investment Programme.

The cash injection, under the heading 'Safety Measures Buncrana' will include a programme to carry out "refurbishment of all safety equipment at Buncrana, to include mainly the provision of crash barriers, signage, ladders, toe rails and infill under the steps".

Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Michael Creed yesterday announced the funding for the harbour projects nationwide.