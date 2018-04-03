Funds to improve safety at pier where tragedy claimed five lives
Some €16,500 has been allocated by the Government to improve safety measures in Buncrana, two years after the pier tragedy that claimed five lives.
The Co Donegal seaside town becomes one of 52 local authority harbour projects to receive Government funding as part of the €2.2m Capital Investment Programme.
The cash injection, under the heading 'Safety Measures Buncrana' will include a programme to carry out "refurbishment of all safety equipment at Buncrana, to include mainly the provision of crash barriers, signage, ladders, toe rails and infill under the steps".
Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Michael Creed yesterday announced the funding for the harbour projects nationwide.
The minister said the money for all the council-owned harbours was "essential to the well-being of rural coastal communities".
Five people lost their lives when their vehicle slid off Buncrana pier on March 20, 2016.
Sean McGrotty, his children Mark (12) and Evan (8), his mother-in-law Ruth Daniels and his wife's sister, Jodie-Lee Daniels (14), all died when the car slid off the pier into Lough Swilly.
A four-month-old baby girl was the sole survivor.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- 'It's not just me claiming' - woman who helped at scene of Buncrana pier drowning
- Davitt Walsh: 'Stephanie has suffered extreme trauma' since Buncrana pier tragedy
- Buncrana Inquest: Sean McGrotty died by 'misadventure', jury rules
- 'My heart is shattered' - Louise James makes emotional statement as inquest concludes