The late Padraig and Elaine Clifford with their boys, Patrick, Jack, Andrew, and Conor. A fundraiser has taken place to help them buy their home..

A fundraising campaign to help four Kerry boys buy their family home after losing both their parents within months has raised €370,000 in less than two weeks and has received a substantial boost with a donation of €10,000 from a US company in recent days.

The GoFundMe page, which originally had a goal of €80,000, has now reached €370,000 and funds are continuing to pour in along with words of support for the family, whose story has touched the public’s hearts.

Read More

The largest donation to date was €10,000 from MK Pipelines Incorporated, based in San Francisco. There have also been donations of several thousand euros from multiple people.

Milltown brothers Patrick (21), Jack (14), Andrew (8) and Conor (5) lost both their parents to cancer. Their mother, Elaine, who was originally from Kilgarvan, died in August, and just five months later, their father, Padraig, also passed away.

He was diagnosed with cancer on January 17 after becoming unwell in December, and he lost his battle with the illness on January 25.

Since then, the community in Kerry has rallied around the four boys, and just two weeks ago a fundraiser was set up by Mary Hayes to help them buy their family home.

"This heartbreaking story has touched many people near and far," Mary wrote online.

"It has left the community of Milltown in disbelief that this could happen to one family in such a short space of time.

"Any donations to help the Clifford boys reach their goal of owning their own home would be very much appreciated. The Clifford family are extremely grateful for the kindness and generosity they have received during this very difficult time," Mary wrote.

The boys had lived with their parents at An Tuarín Lin in Milltown, which was a rented property.

Almost 13,000 donations have been made to the GoFundMe page, and many messages of support were also published.

"I have three boys of similar ages, and your story has really touched my heart. I am so, so sorry and saddened for your loss,” one message read.

“I can’t imagine what you boys are going through. I hope you can find comfort in each other, and I pray you can purchase your family home. Stay strong.”

"These four lovely boys/young men will be in my prayers,” another message read.

“I am so sorry for their terrible losses. May almighty God shine his light on them and lead them through this most difficult time. May their parents rest in peace. Amen.”

“These boys have shown what family really means and have stuck together through the hardest time in their lives, I lost my mum to cancer this time last year and I know how devastating it is, but I'm lucky I had my mum for 53 years and still have my dad, wish these boys all the luck and happiness in their future,” another said.