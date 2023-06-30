Fundraiser for family of hero mum who drowned after saving her son sees huge support

Joanna Wisniowska (34) who died last Sunday off the east Cork coast.

A fundraiser for the family of an heroic Polish mother-of-two who drowned after saving her son in the sea off Cork exceeded its €30,000 target in just four days.

The revelation came as a special tribute Mass was held for Joanna Wisniowska (34) who died last Sunday off an east Cork beach notorious for strong tides and rip currents.

A special Mass was organised for St Colman's Church in Cloyne on Friday evening to allow the local community to express solidarity with Joanna's heartbroken husband, Maciek, and her children Stanley and Zosia.

The family were very active in the local community and Joanna's children competed with East Ferry Rowing Club.

While Joanna's Requiem Mass will be held next week in Strzyzow in her native Poland, the St Colman's service was arranged to allow locals pay their respects to a woman who had made east Cork her home over recent years.

Locals also organised a special fundraiser to help the Wisniowska family and it has now reached €33,000 - exceeding its €30,000 target in just four days.

Cloyne mourners said that Joanna "lived for her family."

The certified massage therapist worked in Castlemartyr Resort in east Cork - and workmates described her as "quiet, hard-working and a loyal colleague."

Joanna's friend, Louise van Banderen, said her family were her entire world and she "lived for her children."

“I could not tell you of a better mum. She was such a kind and warm person. Nobody could ever fault her. It is so sad that this has happened to such a beautiful family.”

Joanna is survived by her husband Maciek, her children Stanley and Zosia, her parents Alicia and Tadeus, her sister Magdalenia and brother-in-law Piotor.

Gardaí, paramedics and units of the Coast Guard and RNLI raced to Ballycroneen Strand in east Cork shortly after 1pm on Sunday when onlookers realised an adult and child were in difficulty in the water.

The east Cork strand is idyllic but can be prone to strong tides and rip currents because of its proximity to the entrance to Cork harbour.

Joanna's 10-year-old son apparently got into difficulty in the water.

She immediately went to his aid.

The precise circumstances of what happened have not been clarified but it is understood that Joanna helped her son towards rocks where he was able to cling on to them until rescue officials arrived.

Tragically, Joanna was apparently caught by a rip current and swept out into deeper water in the channel.

The alarm was raised by concerned onlookers and two units of the RNLI from Ballycotton and Crosshaven were tasked to attend the scene.

The Coast Guard's Sikorsky Rescue 117 helicopter was also launched and raced to the scene from Waterford.

Both casualties were taken from the water within minutes of the emergency services arriving at the scene.

The young boy was rescued by the Coast Guard helicopter crew while clinging to the rocks while his mother was recovered by an RNLI vessel in deeper water.

Joanna was unresponsive when taken from the water.

She was brought to Ballycotton Pier and given emergency medical treatment before being taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) in a critical condition.

Despite desperate efforts by medical staff to stabilise the woman's condition at CUH, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem examination took place last Monday at CUH.

Gardaí said they are treating the incident as a tragic accident with a file to be prepared for the Cork coroner.

The 10-year-old boy was treated for shock and minor injuries such as cuts and bruises from the rocks.

However, the injuries involved were not life threatening.

Locals said the emergency response to the incident was remarkable - with multiple agencies deploying units within minutes of the alarm being raised.

Weather conditions in the area at the time were described as very humid with patches of sunshine and occasional thundershowers.

Ballycroneen is located in east Cork a short distance from Ballycotton, Cloyne and Shanagarry.

Most daytrippers and tourists head to Garryvoe strand located further east while Ballycroneen is largely used by locals as it is traditionally a much quieter beach.

However, given its location just to the east of the entrance to Cork harbour, the waters off Ballycroneen can be subject to very strong tides and currents.

The strand is particularly noted for having strong and treacherous rip currents offshore.