Fund launched to build home for family of father killed in tragic quarry accident

Neighbours and friends of a dedicated father who was killed in a quarry accident last month have got together to raise funds to build the ‘forever home’ he had planned with his grieving partner and three young daughters.

Christy Miley (30) went to work at a quarry and recycling plant near Rathcoole in Co Dublin on October 28 but was hit by a quarry vehicle at 7am that morning at the plant just off the main Dublin to Naas Road.

Emergency services attended but Christy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The hard-working dad and his partner Shelly had secured planning permission to build a home in Valleymount, Co Wicklow, and were living in a mobile home on the site with their three daughters Heidi (7), Maisie (4), and Harlow (2).

But that dream was shattered when Christy was killed, and Shelly and the children are now in the mobile home without him.

Now their friends and neighbours have launched a gofundme page to raise the funds to build the house they had dreamed of, and to secure the futures of the three little girls.

“Shelly is still trying to cope with the shock of what happened to Christy, and the support from the local community has been overwhelming,” said friend Dee McCaul.

“The purpose of the fund is to build the ‘forever home’ that Christy and Shelly had hoped to raise their daughter in, and give them a secure future. Christy worked hard to provide for them and it’s all they deserve.”

“He was an amazing dad, very kind, and always smiling. His facebook page was full of his girls. He absolutely lived for them,” she added.

Mr Miley’s funeral was held at St Joseph’s Church in Valleymount on November 3 and he was buried at Baltyboys Cemetery.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are carrying out investigations into the sequence of events leading up to the incident at the quarry, but it is understood they are treating it as a tragic accident.

More than 3,000 people have so far donated to the fund, raising €190,000.

“Everyone has been very generous, and we are hoping to raise as much as we can for the girls’ futures,” said Ms McCaul.

