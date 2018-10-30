Fun run raises double the target as €40,000 to aid Seán's recovery

Thousands of runners helped to raise double the fundraising target when they turned out in their droves for a fun run in aid of injured Liverpool fan Seán Cox.

Organisers of the Support Seán Cox Fund were stunned when 2,700 people turned up at St Peter's GAA Club in Dunboyne, Co Meath, yesterday to take part.

Together they raised €40,000 - double the initial goal of €20,000 - to provide for the ongoing care of the well-respected businessman, whose life was turned upside when he suffered catastrophic head injuries following an unprovoked attack while attending a Liverpool match at Anfield last April.

The father of three was left in a critical condition when he was attacked by rampaging Roma fans before the Champions League match. He is making a slow but steady recovery at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

Mr Cox's wife, Martina, who also took part in the run along with their three children, said she was truly humbled by the outpouring of support for her husband and their family.

"Today was a very emotional experience for me. To see so many people give up their bank holiday Monday for Seán really brought it home how much people care," she said.

"I had expected to see people from our local community or the GAA, but there were supporters from everywhere. I wasn't prepared to see people from my work or Seán's work or friends that we'd lost touch with. But it felt like they were there in their thousands."

Ms Cox, who appeared on RTÉ One's 'The Late Late Show' on Friday night in her first public appearance since the horrific attack, said she knows her husband will be overcome with emotion when he sees footage from the run.

"I'd just like to thank everyone who has been there for me and my family in the last few months," she said. "And I know that when we show Seán videos and pictures of the fun run in the hospital that he'll be as emotional as I was."

Stephen Felle, a personal friend of Mr Cox and organiser with his fundraising committee, said 1,600 people had registered online to take part in the run, but another thousand turned up yesterday.

