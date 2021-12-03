Fun and laughter return as pantomime favourites take to the stage again

After 18 months of his industry being shut down, Joe Conlan is still on a high the morning following Wednesday’s opening night of the Gaiety panto.

“It really was the most overwhelming feeling of joy,” says the dame, describing the moment he heard the stand-by call to go up on stage from stage director Donna Leonard.

“I could hear the excitement from the children in the audience and was standing there thinking, ‘This is it. The arts has returned’.”

Conlan plays Granny Haddock in The Little Mermaid, which opened to rave reviews from delighted families and runs until January 9.

When the curtain rose, he was thrilled to hear a delighted cheer rising up from the audience before anyone on stage had even uttered a word.

They were wearing masks, but the atmosphere was bubbling.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, we’re on a bit of a ride tonight’ and it just took off. You’d think they’d never seen a panto production in their lives and they didn’t care about having their masks on as they were having such a good time. They were cheering and clapping and even the adults were shouting back.”

With all of the stress and uncertainty the pandemic has wreaked since it began, Conlan feels the panto is a great release for families.

His character is a cook for Prince Eric, played by David Crowley.

“He’s extremely handsome, and it helps for Granny to be playing opposite a gorgeous man,” says Conlan. “Rehearsals for the panto were very intense, but we were laughing the whole time because we were so happy to be back on stage.”

Conlan says the Gaiety’s Caroline Downey made the decision to pull the panto for all the right reasons last year. It was hard for him because panto has always been part of his life and he has been in the Gaiety’s production for 11 years.

“It was sad seeing King Street so dead without the Gaiety sparkling and gleaming, but they’ve made up for it this year,” he says. “And the theatre has pulled out all the stops to ensure the safety of the public and the children.”

Being on stage is extra-special for the talented actor, who had a prostate cancer diagnosis in January 2019 but is fine now.

He is also happy for his friends Ryan Andrews in the 3Olympia and Frank Mackey in Nanny Nellie’s Adventures In Pantoland, which opens on December 10 in the Cork Opera House.

“We’re all part of the same community and are not in competition,” he says. “This is our livelihood and what defines us as actors, and the fact that we’re all opening slowly, surely and safely is wonderful.”

Promoter Pat Egan is also delighted to be putting on a live panto again at the 3Olympia, as last year it was streamed online. He feels that while it worked last Christmas, fatigue has set in now as people are tired of looking at screens.

“There was a very good reaction to the online panto, but it just wasn’t the same,” he says. “Each panto performance is special and you get such a buzz from being in the theatre with all of the excited children.”

Egan’s panto this year is Olly, Polly and the Beanstalk, and it runs from December 22 to January 9.

This is probably good timing in light of recent recommendations that children choose between panto or playdates for the next few weeks.

It stars Ryan Andrews, Maclean Burke, James Patrice and Erin McGregor, and is produced by Stuart O’Connor of Spotlight Productions, who is heavily involved in the Late Late Toy Show and always puts on a brilliant show.

It has been an uncertain time for the industry as recommendations keep changing and Covid is still not under control.

Egan saw this when he put on The Magic of Motown at the 3Olympia in October. Even though it was sold out, 300 people failed to turn up on the night.

“I think some people were afraid to come, and we don’t know whether the same will happen with the panto in a few weeks’ time and whether there will be another lockdown,” he says.

“We’re just flying by the seat of our pants and hoping there isn’t a last-minute pulling of the plug.

“It’s an expensive show to put on and the costs are high, so we hope at the very least it will break even.”

As readers of his newly-published autobiography, Backstage Pass, will know, Egan is always looking forward. He already hopes he has an ace up his sleeve for the Christmas 2022 panto.

“We have all really missed Al Porter for the past few years and are hoping he will come back next year,” he says.

Egan is very much looking forward to welcoming kids back to Dame Street this year in a safe, structured manner.

“I’m 75 now and saw my first panto in the Olympia with Jack Cruise when I was 10. The excitement hasn’t waned,” he says.