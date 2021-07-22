Fully vaccinated people over 65 among Covid-19 deaths this year

Fully vaccinated people have been among Covid-19 deaths and admissions to intensive care, the HSE said today.

Among the 70 Covid-19 deaths where vaccination status was known between May 14 and July 13 just 12 were in fully vaccinated people and only two had been vaccinated for more than 14 days when there is full protection. They were all over 65 years of age.

Seventeen deaths – 24pc – happened in people partially vaccinated and 76pc were over 65.

The majority of deaths – 59pc- occurred in the unvaccinated population of whom 85pc were over 65.

Separately, six patients fully vaccinated against Covid-19 were admitted to intensive care between March 25 and July 11.

Of the 131 intensive care patients whose vaccination status was known during that time twenty had one dose.

The majority – 105 – were unvaccinated, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said.

Of the 26 patients who were admitted to intensive care and were partially vaccinated 88pc had an underlying condition.

Dr Henry said there is a need to reduce community transmission not just for the unvaccinated but vaccinated.

There were 95 Covid patients in hospital today including 23 in intensive care.

Dr Henry said the floodwall of vaccination is holding tight where it matters.

The average age of people in intensive care is now 52, compared to 62 in the last wave and 67 in the second wave, which shows the younger age groups who are unvaccinated are still at risk, he added.

The most severe harm is still mostly impacting older people and those with underlying conditions, he added.

Some patients are found to have to virus when admitted for another illness.

However, HSE chief Paul Reid said this leads the normal level of disruption as a patient admitted with complications of the virus. This is because of the infection control measures needed.

The next three weeks will be crucial in showing patterns and trends in hospitalisations.

The HSE also warned that some young people are getting fully vaccinated, are going abroad and picking up Covid-19 because they have not waited for the week to two week protection period.

The spread of the virus is now thriving in young people. People who are hospitalised with Covid-19 are quite sick.

Testing sites in Dublin, Donegal, Louth, Galway and Meath are particularly busy and additional capacity has been put in place.

In the past 14 days, 75pc of cases have been in those aged under 34, and 32pc under the age of 13.

It is expected to start using antigen tests on close contacts from the end of next week as demand for testing rises beyond 20,000 a day

He said the "last big hurdle to cross" in relation to Covid-19 is the that posed by the Delta variant.

Delta has the potential impacts through the rest of this month and into August and September.

But "we should go into it with a level of confidence, due to the vaccine programme giving even more protection every day".

Mr Reid said confidence should be taken from the continuous scaling up of the testing programme and the "vast majority of the Irish public will again do the right thing. No one wants to see the "loss of strong progress" of the vaccination programme, he added.

Yesterday, there were 1,378 confirmed cases of the virus which is the highest since January.

The five-day moving average is up 160pc compared to two weeks ago, he added, and the 14-day incidence rate is up 66pc compared to last week.

Mr Reid said the vaccination roll out is "flying" and is now open to everyone over 18.

There were 358,000 doses administered last week and 300,000 will be given this week.