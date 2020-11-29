Fully operational bar located at suspected shebeen in Co Kerry

The bar featured a number of beer taps, along with a fully operational cooler room with gas lines and cooler to operate the taps. Credit: An Garda Siochana

Gardaí searched a suspected shebeen premises yesterday in Causeway, Co Kerry, which featured beer taps, a fully operational cooler room and arcade games.

The search was conducted as part of Operation Navigation and was carried out last night shortly after 8pm under warrant.

The "fully operational bar" had a number of beer taps, along with a fully operational cooler room with gas lines and cooler to operate the taps.

The premises was also fitted with a number of tables, chairs, pool table, dart board, arcade games and an 80 inch flat screen television.

"A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions," said a garda spokesperson.

