Full transcript: Chair of RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh interview with David McCullagh over Ryan Tubridy payments

Chair of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh has addressed the controversy surrounding payments made to Ryan Tubridy by the national broadcaster and said people will be held accountable.

The broadcaster’s top earner issued a statement this evening saying he is “surprised” to learn about “errors” in the public stated payments received from RTÉ.

The station has carried out a probe which found Mr Tubridy received €345,000 over the past five years that was not publicly declared before.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh spoke to David McCullagh RTÉ’s Six One News programme this evening, and this is the full transcript of what she said.

David McCullagh: “There’s lots of convoluted aspects to this whole saga but at the heart of it it’s very simple, RTÉ lied to the public.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh: “Yes David, I want to say again from the outset as was reported there that the board deeply regrets this, it is a betrayal of trust to the public and we want to apologise for that.

“I would say that we did act quickly once we were alerted to this, and we set the process in train to discover the facts around it and that was a job of work that was done by Grant Thornton.

“We received the report last Friday into the audit and risk committee and recommendations were coming out of that and that then was discussed at a board meeting on Monday morning.”

DM: “And here we are today. It’s not just the public that RTÉ lied to though, RTÉ misled the Oireachtas, misled the Government, claimed that over a six-year period Ryan Tubridy’s remuneration was reduced by €50,000, in fact, it increased. He was paid more last year than he had been in 2017.

“How do we come back from this?”

SNR: “Yeah, I agree with you. It’s very damaging and we have to build that trust up again.

“It is the function of the board to oversee the governance of this organisation and that’s what we’re about but it’s also a function of the board to ensure that we build that trust again.”

DM: “Who signed off on this?”

SNR: “The matters around the personalities or the people involved in this is not something we can talk about at this point.”

DM: “Is there a point where you can talk about it?”

SNR: “There is a report that has been done by Grant Thornton but we’re still in process in relation to other matters around that.”

DM: “Will people be held accountable?”

SNR: “Yes they will.”

DM “In what way?”

SNR: “Well I can’t say in what way until I know what we’re talking about.”

DM: “In fairness the viewers might not be aware you were only appointed last November, after these deals were done. But at the time these deals were done, were people at board level aware of what was going on?

SNR: “No. Nobody at board level was aware of any of this.”

DM: “Now we heard Ryan Tubridy’s statement, he said he’s disappointed to be at the centre of this story.

“Mr Tubridy announced in March that he was leaving the Late Late Show. This controversy apparently first appeared on the radar in March – are those two events connected?”

SNR: “Not at all.”

DM: “Will Mr Tubridy be on radio in the morning?”

SNR: “Well the board does not have, editorial is not our function, but I am informed by the executive that he will not be on the radio in the morning.”

DM: “Will he be returning to radio next week?”

SNR: “That’s a matter for the executive.”

DM: “It says on the list of top earners, it says at the bottom that the directors of RTÉ are responsible for the proper preparation and fair presentation of the earnings statement for the relevant period.

“So, you say nobody at the board was aware of this.”

SNR: “Correct.”

DM: “But members of the board are responsible for the proper presentation?”

SNR: “Yeah and I understand the system is that the figures are audited by the auditors as part of their normal audit work and then they’re published after that.”

DM: “Apart from the barter account, we have Mr Tubridy’s earnings under-declared by €20,000 in 2017, €50,000 in both 2018 and 2019, and €56,250 in 2020.

“It’s beggars' belief that that is possible, how was that presented in the account? Was the money hidden somewhere?”

SNR: “No, it wasn’t hidden in the accounts. The €120,000 is the subject of a separate piece of work that we will be asking Grant Thornton to look at, so I can’t answer what transpired there yet.

“I just know that they were understated.”

DM: “The so-called barter account, the two most recent years, it says in your statement that the account will now be brought within the control of the finance function.

“Who had control of it before? Because that suggests that there was an account that nobody in the finance department had sight of or knowledge of.”

SNR: “So the account would have been under the control of the commercial department because if you understand it was in relation to advertising. That isn’t the correct way it should have been, that has now changed, and it is under the control of the financial department.”

DM: “Apart from being a way of concealing how much money was being paid to Ryan Tubridy, it also seems to be a very expensive way of paying somebody because a note says €150,000 was paid to Mr Tubridy but the cost to RTÉ was €230,000 inclusive of fees.

“€80,000 of fees, even on its own, that’s a shocking amount.”

SNR: “I agree with you, it’s shocking. I can’t tell you how shocked we all are about it. And this is why we took it very seriously and this is why we’re here today.”