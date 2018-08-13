Tributes have been paid to Irish-American businessman Tom Moran, who passed away after a short illness on Sunday aged 65.

Tributes have been paid to Irish-American businessman Tom Moran, who passed away after a short illness on Sunday aged 65.

'Full of honesty, candour and wisdom' - Tributes to paid to prominent Irish-American businessman Tom Moran

Mr Moran, who had a successful career in business with Mutual of America, was Chancellor of Queen’s University and is noted for his charity work with Concern Worldwide as well as playing a critical role in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney wrote that he was saddened by the news of Mr Moran’s death and offered his condolences to his family.

“I learned with sadness today of the death of Tom Moran in New York. Tom made a very significant positive impact on Irish American relations, in particular supporting peace in Northern Ireland.

My sincere condolences to his wife, Joan, and to his wider family and friends,” Mr Coveney wrote on twitter.

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams also offered condolences, as he spoke about Mr Moran's role in the peace process.

He said: "Tom understood the critical importance of involving representatives of all political views in the evolving process of peace and in support of the Good Friday Agreement.

"He was particularly determined to ensure that the voice of loyalism was heard. Tom knew and was a friend to David Ervine.

“Tom’s loss will be deeply felt by all of us working for peace and justice and for a new dispensation based on inclusivity and equality.

“To his wife Joan and all his family and friends, we send our deepest sympathy.”

PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton said that Mr Moran was “full of honesty, candour and wisdom. Authentic advocate for policing and the peace process,” and that many of those in leadership will “miss his support, counsel and humour."

While Queen’s University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ian Greer said: "We are grateful for Tom’s unwavering support and commitment to the university since he was appointed Chancellor in May 2015. Tom considered it a privilege and honour to be our Chancellor and embraced the role with passion and excitement, often commenting how special it was for him to be part of the Queen’s family."

Mr Moran’s funeral Mass will be held in St Patrick’s Cathedral, New York, on Friday.

Online Editors