Full of Grace: Six decades on, princess’s visit remembered

Leah Kelly channelling her inner Grace Kelly in Cork’s Imperial Hotel to mark the 60th anniversary of the royal visit. Photo: Miki Barlok

The 1961 summer visit to Ireland by Princess Grace of Monaco and her family is generating lots of royal memories six decades later.

The one-time Oscar- winning actress turned Her Serene Highness travelled with her husband, Prince Rainier, and their two young children, Princess Caroline and Prince Albert, and visited her family’s ancestral homestead in Co Mayo.

The royal stayed in Dublin, attended a gala dinner, presented 500 boxes of chocolates to the patients at Crumlin Children’s Hospital and visited Áras an Uachtaráin when they called on the President and Mrs de Valera.

In Co Mayo, the princess went fishing in Clew Bay where she caught a 4lb dogfish and 7lb skate and visited relatives on Inniscuttle Island.

And she and her family travelled to Cork where they stayed at The Imperial Hotel on June 24 and were served with a dinner of Irish stew.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the royal visit, the Cork hotel announced they are introducing a Princess Grace afternoon tea with pastries inspired by some of Grace Kelly’s favourite things, including the Hermes handbag she famously carried.

And as luck would have it, when they went to cast a model for the shoot, they discovered that one of their employees, model Leah Kelly, is a distant relative of Grace Kelly on her mother’s side.

Leah was styled by Breda Casey of Miss Daisy Blue in Cork in an outfit inspired by one of Grace Kelly’s most famous roles in the 1954 film Rear Window.

Grace’s costumes, designed by Edith Head, helped establish her reputation as a style icon.