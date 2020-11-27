27/11/2020 19.01

Specialist fears new rules could be too relaxed and we may end up in Level 5 again

Professor Sam McConkey has said he believes the government have gone too far with lessening restrictions as much as they have.

Speaking on RTÉ News, Prof McConkey said he was worried the country would end up with a third wave of the virus and end up with Level Five restrictions again in January or February.

"I think we have to ease restrictions really gradually and cautiously I think, to keep the virus down and keeps the good gains we have made under our belt rather than letting it escape again."

Prof McConkey says the R number of the virus is roughly 0.7 or 0.8 and he said he hopes the case numbers will continue to fall in the coming weeks.

"The challenge will be to keep the R number less than 1 to keep us out of Level Five restrictions in the future. I don't like the idea of a third, fourth and fifth wave next year and I don't think anyone does - we're all pretty unified on that one".

Prof McConkey is advising people to limit their social contacts on the run-up to December 18 when people will be permitted to travel anywhere in the country and mingle with people from multiple households.

The public health expert says Ireland's case numbers, incidence rate and disease profile is the source of envy in countries like Germany, but said the challenge will be to prevent further spikes in the coming weeks and months.





27/11/2020 18.50

This is a Black Friday for pubs - Vintners' Federation of Ireland

Publicans are being treated like second-class citizens within the hospitality sector, the VFI has said.

The group said the decision not to reopen 'wet pubs' is devastating as they claimed Nphet has an 'anti pubs bias.'

Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive, says: “The trade has experienced a series of ever-deepening depressions over the past nine months but this latest decision by Government to keep pubs closed while the rest of the hospitality sector reopens is the worst by far. The Taoiseach said he is trusting business owners and customers to act responsibly when the country reopens next week but his message to publicans is ‘we don’t trust you’."





27/11/2020 18.43

Taoiseach directly addresses children of Ireland

"They have had a very challenging year and we owe it to them to return the full freedoms of childhood as soon as possible."

Mr Martin addressed the children of Ireland directly, acknowledging that "this is a very special time of year for you, and I know this is a very special night with the Toy Show coming very soon.

"But I want to say thank you. Your strength and the way you’ve coped with the challenge of Covid is an inspiration.

"You keep us going and drive us forward. You are the future of this country and we all want to make sure that you can have the opportunity to grow and thrive."





27/11/2020 18.42

Sacrifices will allow us to enjoy a 'different but special' Christmas

The Taoiseach admits that 2020 has been a "remarkable year, a year when we’ve demonstrated extraordinary resilience as a country and made huge sacrifices for the common good."

Mr Martin says it is because of some of those sacrifices "we now have the opportunity to enjoy a different, but special Christmas"

"We can be with our loved ones and remember those we’ve lost. We will come through this together."





27/11/2020 18.40

Taoiseach says key to remember 'every contact counts'



"We are smart people, we can process information and each of us knows how to manage risk. In our interactions over the coming period, each one of us has the responsibility to manage risk.

"After nine months of learning about how this virus is spreading in our community, one overwhelming lesson has emerged: every contact counts," Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach insisted that if we want to stop the virus "we must continue to limit contacts outside of a small circle.

"Our older people, who we deeply cherish and who contribute so much to our society and our nation, are particularly vulnerable to this disease. They are relying on the rest of us to be responsible.

"Our business, arts and cultural communities are relying on everyone being responsible. That’s the only way that we can reach a point of helping them to fully reopen," Mr Martin said.





27/11/2020 18.36

Taoiseach says vaccine distribution will be 'fast, safe and fair'

Mr Martin reminds the public that vaccines alone will not beat coronavirus and stresses the need for social distancing and other hygiene measures, while adding that "the vaccine programme will lay the path for the road to a safe reopening of society and our economy."

The Taoiseach recognises the "deep desire" not to go back to Level Five restrictions and says "the power to prevent that rests within the citizens of our country."





27/11/2020 18.30

We are entering 2021 with 'renewed hope'

"After Christmas comes the new year and the days will lengthen as it brings a chance to face into 2021 with renewed hope. We have all watched with great anticipation the news of the development of a series of vaccines that are showing very promising results.

"After Christmas comes the new year and the days will lengthen as it brings a chance to face into 2021 with renewed hope. We have all watched with great anticipation the news of the development of a series of vaccines that are showing very promising results. A national vaccine taskforce is already at work and is ensuring that as a country, we are ready to move quickly and efficiently when they are authorised and available," Mr Martin says.

27/11/2020 18.28

Mask guidelines updated

The Government has updated its guidance on facemasks, asking people to wear them outdoors on busy streets and in crowded indoor workplaces, as well as places of worship.

"In easing restrictions, we are going only as far as we believe it is possible to achieve the best balance possible, and no further. The government and I are satisfied that the new arrangements strike a safe balance between maintaining the pressure on the disease while making space for loved ones, family and friends to be together this Christmas."





27/11/2020 18.25

Taoiseach confirms wet pubs will not reopen yet

"Nothing in the research available to government supports the opening of the so-called wet pubs at this stage. I know how deeply frustrating this must be for business owners in this sector. I fully accept their goodwill around adhering to guidelines but opening the hospitality sector comes with risks and there is only so far we can safely go."

Taoiseach reassures pubs that additional supports "over and above what is already available will be provided to help these owners moving into the new year.





27/11/2020 18.23

Places of worship, libraries and galleries to reopen

Places of worship will be opened from December 1 and will be reviewed again in January, the Taoiseach confirms.

"Museums, galleries, cinemas and libraries with protective measures in place will reopen on December 1," Mr Martin says.

From December 4, restaurants and pubs operating as gastropubs "with their own kitchen can open for indoor dining with additional restrictions," the Taoiseach says.

"We are trusting the business owners and their customers in making this decision and we believe this can be made sustainable," the Taoiseach says.





27/11/2020 18.18

Travel and household restrictions confirmed

People must stay within their county unless it is for work, educations and other essential purposes until December 18 and people should continue to work from home unless it is absolutely necessary, the Taoiseach says.

"Households should not mix with other households outside of their bubble until December 18, when these restrictions will be eased until January 6."

People can travel outside their county and meet with people from two other households within this timeframe the Taoiseach says.





27/11/2020 18:15

Ireland placed on Level Three restrictions 'with some modifications'

The Taoiseach says "this Christmas cannot and will not be the kind of Christmas we are used to" but says it will be special time when "Irish people can enjoy some respite from the hardships of 2020".

From December 1, the Taoiseach says, Ireland will move to Level Three restrictions "with some modifications".





27/11/2020 18:12

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has started his announcement

The Taoiseach says it was a huge national effort to lower case numbers over the last six weeks of Level Five restrictions.

He reminds people of the magnitude of the fight the Irish people are in.

"This virus has claimed the lives of over 3,000 people on this island."

Taoiseach the great efforts and personal responsibility and says Ireland "has the second lowest rate of the virus in Europe".

27/11/2020 18.04

Public health doctors ballot for industrial action

The investigation and management of the Covid-19 pandemic is facing a potential major blow following a decision by HSE public health doctors - who are key to controlling the virus - to vote in favour of industrial action, up to and including strike action.

The results of a special ballot this evening showed that 94pc voted in favour of industrial action.

The doctors, who are members of the Public Health Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), will meet on Monday to discuss the timing and scope of industrial action.

27/11/2020 18.00

Seven more deaths and 206 new cases confirmed

27/11/2020 17.30

