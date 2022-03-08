Fuel excise to be cut if prices keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Excise duty on fuel could be reduced if petrol and diesel prices continue to soar, under a new taxation policy being examined by the Government.

The Department of Finance is considering the introduction of a “swing mechanism” which would see the rate of excise charged on fuel drop if costs increase further due Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Government expects prices, currently above €2 per litre of petrol, to continue to rise and measures are being developed to reduce fuel costs.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan made a submission to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe asking him to examine if a financial mechanism could be developed to link excise on fuel with the price of petrol and diesel.

The Green Party believes the price of petrol will soon rise beyond prices which could be seen as deterrents to using fossil-fuelled vehicles and instead will put an unfair financial ­burden on road users.

The party remains opposed to delaying plans to increase carbon taxes in May which will also increase the cost of petrol and diesel.

Instead, the party wants to focus on any mineral oil taxes (MOT), also known as fuel excise which accounts for 25pc of the price of fuel.

An announcement on new state interventions will be made in the coming weeks, and comes soon after a recent package of cost-of-living measures was announced.

This included a €200 credit off electricity bills which will be removed from bills.

Meanwhile, the EU is looking at easing tough state-aid rules to allow governments help companies hit by spiralling energy prices, worsened by war in Ukraine.

The issue is to be discussed at a two-day EU leaders’ summit in Paris this week to be attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The informal meeting, beginning on Thursday, was to have framed new flexible debt and deficit rules to help stimulate a post-Covid economic revival.

But the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has completely overtaken that agenda for a meeting to be hosted by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Now the talks will focus on moves to further tighten sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime in Moscow and coordinate a response to a growing humanitarian refugee crisis.

But all EU governments are under increasing pressure to talk about plans to shore up their economies against the fallout of the war.

Brussels diplomats yesterday said the priority must be to protect jobs and livelihoods by avoiding certain companies being driven out of business.

The proposals include a loosening of EU state aid rules, with officials in early discussions on measures similar to those during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, sources confirmed to the Irish Independent.

Brussels officials point out that existing EU rules allow member states compensate for losses incurred in “exceptional circumstances” and Europe’s first major war since 1945 counts as part of this.

It will fall to EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager to lead talks on potential changes to the rules.

But a key guideline will be to avoid ceding any unfair competitive advantage within a sector or between member states while longer-term potential effects of change must also be assessed.

The EU policy-guiding commission will also this week unveil plans aimed at reducing dependence on Russian energy.