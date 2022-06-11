Fuel emergency: Is Ireland ready for the worst-case scenario? Stakeholders say no

As fuel prices soar to never-before-seen levels, there is little light at the end of the tunnel for hard-pressed motorists.

Now the Government is feeling the strain.

Fears around emergency plans – to ensure 100 designated critical fuel stations would remain stocked in the event of a major fuel supply crisis – are mounting among fuel suppliers.

Industry sources have told the Irish Independent no individual station has been informed if it is on the list of designated critical stations.

A list has been drawn up by the Department of Environment Climate and Communications (DECC), but senior officials raised concerns about it.

One source said that on an initial list, at least one county had no critical fuel station, though the list has since been modified.

In another instance, two stations were listed within a few hundred yards of each other, with the next nearest critical fuel outlet 60km away.

A source in the department said Google Maps was used to draw up the plans.

“In many instances, Google Maps lists the same station several times, as many service stations have changed their names in recent years.

“For example, Circle K replaced Topaz, and some stations are listed as both the supplier and the family name.

“I think this caused a level of confusion.”

One service station owner told the Irish Independent he had made extensive efforts to determine whether or not his business was listed.

“I could face complete financial ruin if this is put in place and we’re left out.

“I never even heard a whisper about it before now.”

Kevin McPartlan, CEO of Fuels for Ireland, declined to comment on the list but said his organisation was working closely with DECC, and concerns by some within the industry were “unfounded”.

Last week the Irish Independent revealed details of an emergency planning exercise on the crisis undertaken on May 26.

Under the secret government emergency plans, people will be ordered to work from home in the event of a major fuel crisis, sparked in large part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Even by the start of April, Irish prices had already surged by more than 6.9pc after the war was launched, and the sanctions to try to stop Russia’s prosecution of the conflict are continuing to bite.

In that context, an emergency planning exercise was held between the main state agencies and the Government.

Read More

It included discussion of hypothetical scenarios where the Oil Emergency Response Plan would be activated and how fuel stock would be distributed to the oil sector to maintain supply.

Central to this is the Designated Critical Service Scheme. A spokesperson for DECC also declined to give details about the plan. The department further declined to clarify exactly how many stations were on the list, or what criteria were used when choosing the stations to be designated critical.

“In the context of worst-case scenarios, a number of service stations would be deemed as ‘designated critical service stations,’ the spokesperson said. “A list of such service stations is compiled with the assistance of industry body, Fuels for Ireland (FFI).

“This level of contingency planning is seen as prudent. Operational matters around contingency planning are not published.”

Last November, the Irish Independent carried out a national fuel survey that revealed the price of fuelling our cars hit a record high – at that time – of €1.72 per litre for petrol and €1.63 for diesel.

Back then, experts predicted prices would increase further.

Fast-forward seven months, and the reality is much worse than anyone could have anticipated. Petrol has tipped over €2.20 per litre and diesel is €2.10 per litre, despite a Government excise cut of 20c per litre on petrol and 15c on diesel in March.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, who also has the Department of the Environment portfolio, is in a uniquely challenging position. During his 20 years in public life, he has built a reputation as a decent and sincere politician.

“He is an honourable man,” one Government colleague said.

“But he has an ego in that he has to do everything himself, and these sort of mistakes happen when the workload is too great. The department is trying to do too much. They are setting all these targets and putting them on a statutory footing, but there is little attention paid to the actual delivery and implementation.”

One industry source told the Irish Independent he has grown exhausted from trying to deal with DECC and has decided that he will disengage with them.

“Endless meetings, endless workshops and the same round-and-round we go,” the industry source said.

“The last meeting I went to, I asked them not to invite me again because, for years, I have filled in the same form and asked the same questions.

“I said to them all they were doing was box-ticking so they could say they were engaging with stakeholders to draw down EU funds, and they are doing nothing with the information experts are giving them.

“I can’t be bothered wasting my time with the Irish state agencies anymore.

“Every meeting we have with the Government, we are dealing with a crisis.

“They deal with things in the short term, but there is no long-term strategy in place.

“When the next crisis arises, we’re called back in, and we meet the same people to give them the same information and suggestions they won’t take on board.

“There is never an outcome to the endless meetings, and the cycle just goes on and on.

“Today, as it stands, 50pc of Ireland’s energy needs are oil-dependent.

“But, unfortunately, that is the fact that some people seem to want to ignore.

“You can’t govern in the future; you have to do it today.”