FSAI urgently recalls another batch of Fulfil protein bars

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued another urgent recall on a batch of the popular Fulfil protein and vitamin bars – the second recall issued on the product this week.

A batch of white chocolate and cookie dough flavoured bars, sold in Dunnes Stores shops across Ireland, is being recalled due to the possible presence of plastic pieces.

The batch code for the affected product is L8002/J and it has a best before date of 5 April 2019. Customers who have purchased the vitamin and protein bar are being urged to return it immediately.

Recall notices will be displayed in the stores that sold the implicated batch. This is the second time this week that the FSAI has recalled a batch of Fulfil Nutrition bars after they announced on Tuesday that a batch, sold in Holland & Barrett stores across Ireland, would be removed from its shelves.

The batch code for the affected product is L7318/J. Customers who have purchased the vitamin and protein bar, which has a best before date of February 15 2019, are being urged to return it immediately.

