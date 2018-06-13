FSAI updates recall on Fulfil protein bars to include third retailer
Batches of Fulfil White Chocolate and Cookie Dough Vitamin and Protein Bars recalled by WH Smith
The FSAI has issued an urgent recall on Fulfil protein bars for a third retailer due to concern that they may contain small pieces of clear plastic.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) released a statement yesterday informing of additional retailer WH Smith selling implicated bars of Fulfil White Chocolate & Cookie Dough Vitamin & Protein Bars.
“The above batch of Fulfil White Chocolate & Cookie Dough Vitamin & Protein Bars is being recalled by WH Smith due to the possible presence of small pieces of clear plastic. WH Smith is recalling the implicated bars and displaying a point-of-sale recall notice,” the FSAI statement said.
The affected bars on sale at WH Smith have a batch code of L7318/J and a best before date of February 15, 2019.
The warning comes after earlier alerts last week recalling batches of Fulfil White Chocolate Vitamin & Protein Bars in two other retailers.
Single bars sold in Holland & Barrett stores with the batch code L7318/J and a best before date of February 15, 2019 were also recalled.
Customers who purchased bars in sets of three in Dunnes Stores with a batch code of L8002/J and best before date of April 5, 2019 are also being urged to return the product.
