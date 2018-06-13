FSAI updates recall on Fulfil protein bars to include third retailer

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) released a statement yesterday informing of additional retailer WH Smith selling implicated bars of Fulfil White Chocolate & Cookie Dough Vitamin & Protein Bars.

“The above batch of Fulfil White Chocolate & Cookie Dough Vitamin & Protein Bars is being recalled by WH Smith due to the possible presence of small pieces of clear plastic. WH Smith is recalling the implicated bars and displaying a point-of-sale recall notice,” the FSAI statement said.

The affected bars on sale at WH Smith have a batch code of L7318/J and a best before date of February 15, 2019.