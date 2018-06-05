News Irish News

Tuesday 5 June 2018

FSAI issues urgent recall for batch of popular protein bars sold in Holland & Barrett stores

The bars were sold in Holland & Barrett stores Photo: Wikimedia commons
The bars were sold in Holland & Barrett stores Photo: Wikimedia commons
Amy Molloy

Amy Molloy

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued an urgent recall on a batch of the popular Fulfil protein and vitamin bars due to the possible presence of small pieces of clear plastic.

A batch of white chocolate and cookie dough flavoured bars - sold in Holland & Barrett stores across Ireland - is being recalled.

The batch code for the affected product is L7318/J.

Customers who have purchased the vitamin and protein bar, which has a best before date of February 15 2019, are being urged to return it immediately.

No other products or batch codes are affected by this recall.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News