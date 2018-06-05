FSAI issues urgent recall for batch of popular protein bars sold in Holland & Barrett stores
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued an urgent recall on a batch of the popular Fulfil protein and vitamin bars due to the possible presence of small pieces of clear plastic.
A batch of white chocolate and cookie dough flavoured bars - sold in Holland & Barrett stores across Ireland - is being recalled.
The batch code for the affected product is L7318/J.
Customers who have purchased the vitamin and protein bar, which has a best before date of February 15 2019, are being urged to return it immediately.
No other products or batch codes are affected by this recall.
Online Editors