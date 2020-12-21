Frustration mounts as thousands of Irish people are left unable to travel home for Christmas

Irish people living in Britain have been sharing their struggles to travel home for Christmas after the Irish Government imposed a 48-hour ban on air travel last night.

Co Meath woman Sarah Hayes has vented her frustration after spending over £700 in an effort to travel home with her husband and one-year-old daughter.

“Apparently my flight is still meant to take place from Heathrow tomorrow and has not been cancelled.

"There is nothing but mixed messages from both the government here in the UK and British Airways,” she said.

Sarah added that the last minute ban on air travel has caused a wave of panic amongst the Irish community in Britain, many of whom were due to fly home this week.

“I think it has caused more harm than protecting people. People have flocked to the airports and train stations as soon as the announcement was made Saturday night,” she said.

"We never heard of this apparent mutation until Saturday night when the restrictions were put into place.

"I've abided by every law and rule to protect others in a hope I will see my family for Christmas and I cannot describe the distraught it has brought us not being reunited.”

Many other Irish people living in Britain have found themselves in similar situations as the travel ban came into effect at midnight last night.

Kathy Whitsell from Co Clare explained how she was due to fly into Dublin this morning from Gatwick Airport on a flight that she had booked months in advance.

“I have been living in London for six years now and have never missed a Christmas at home.

"I had my flight booked to Dublin for today - Monday the 21st - and had booked it a few months ago and had arranged for my sister to collect me from the airport,” she said.

Despite the disappointment of facing her first Christmas away from home, Kathy said she understood why the travel ban was necessary following reports of a new mutant strain of Covid-19.

“I do agree with the travel ban and understand why it’s been put in place but for everything to change so quickly was upsetting for all of us here.

"I’m lucky I have my boyfriend’s family to take me in for Christmas but a lot of other Irish here are not as lucky and will be quite lonely here over the next few days which is awful,” she added.

Co Tipperary man Noel Gearon revealed he was turned away from a ferry port in Pembroke, Wales, today after driving all the way from London in an effort to travel home.

“I'm trying to call Irish Ferries for a refund. It’s totally unfair so close to Christmas,” he said.

Irish Ferries said in a statement: "With 48 hours of GB to IRL travel restrictions announced, the Irish Government has instructed us not to accept any passengers travelling to Ireland from midnight December 20."

Ferry operator Stena Line also released a statement on Sunday evening saying: “For at least the next 48 hours from midnight tonight, passenger travel is not permitted on our services from the UK into the Republic of Ireland. Except for essential supply chain workers.

"This affects our Holyhead to Dublin and our Fishguard to Rosslare services.”

