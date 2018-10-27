Frosty, cold conditions are set to dominate the bank holiday weekend, but forecasters don't expect roads to ice up just yet.

Frost and rain will sweep in for Bank Holiday weekend - but the east coast is 'living a charmed life'

Over the course of tonight and tomorrow night, Met Éireann is expecting temperatures to drop to as low as -2C, leading to frosty morning conditions.

Forecaster John Eagleton told the Irish Independent that while we can expect "nice bright days", it will be colder than it has been in recent weeks, though it is understood roads won't be particularly icy this weekend.

"It'll be a bit showery up in Ulster and down the west coast, but Sunday won't be too bad," Mr Eagleton said. "And then Monday is nice again.

"The east is really living the charmed life, the rain could be heavy in the west and north at times but it'll be mostly dry along the east. It could get down to -1C or -2C at night over the weekend, but it won't trouble the roads.

"With less cloud at this time of the year, and as we have longer nights, we're looking at colder nights."

The forecaster said he expected dry conditions to continue into Halloween, though there may be some scattered showers in places.

AA Roadwatch says it expects there to be added traffic on the roads this weekend and warned motorists to be vigilant.

"It's important that you allow extra travel time for any journey you're making, reduce your speed where necessary and allow extra distance between yourself and the car in front of you," the AA said.

It also issued a warning to car owners with old or faulty batteries. The AA says that the colder conditions paired with leaving cars idle could cause problems with cars not being able to start and leads to a rise in callouts when the conditions get a bit cooler.

