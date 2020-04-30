| 9.5°C Dublin

Frontline workers to have childcare provided from home - if proposal gets the go-ahead

NPHET expected to back plan that would aid parents in the fight against Covid-19

It is understood that the proposal, made by the department of Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone, is the NPHET preferred option to protect families and workers. Stock Image Expand

Anne-Marie Walsh

FRONTLINE health workers are likely to have childcare provided in their homes in the first phase of Government plans to ease restrictions due to Covid-19.

It is understood that the proposal, made by the department of Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone, is the National Public Health Emergency Team's (NPHET) preferred option to protect families and workers.

Sources said feedback from NPHET indicated it was most likely to back a plan based on care for single family units rather than care provided at crèches or facilities where families could mix and the virus spread more easily.

