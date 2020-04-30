Frontline workers to have childcare provided from home - if proposal gets the go-ahead

FRONTLINE health workers are likely to have childcare provided in their homes in the first phase of Government plans to ease restrictions due to Covid-19.

It is understood that the proposal, made by the department of Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone, is the National Public Health Emergency Team's (NPHET) preferred option to protect families and workers.

Sources said feedback from NPHET indicated it was most likely to back a plan based on care for single family units rather than care provided at crèches or facilities where families could mix and the virus spread more easily.

They said it has been sent to NPHET for approval.

The plan means the reopening of the childcare sector would be done in three key phases as the economy is rebooted.

The first step will be providing childcare for essential health workers, initially on what is described as an "in-reach" or "outreach" model, in their homes.

In the second phase, the childcare scheme would be extended to include essential workers in other sectors, and crèches would reopen at a reduced capacity in the third stage.

Details of the plan emerged after the HSE ruled out special paid leave for health workers to undertake caring responsibilities earlier this week.

However, it will allow them to work from home while minding their children, once they exhaust all flexible working options first.

These options include different rostering arrangements or weekend working.

Unions have sought clarifications on a number of aspects of a HSE circular that was sent to managers earlier this week outlining the criteria that apply.

Under the terms of this arrangement relating to working from home, they can be assigned new duties and potentially a new role. The circular said this would be reviewed to ensure workers are placed where they are most needed to deliver critical services.

Trade union Fórsa has said that current childcare support available "falls far short of what's required to assist essential health staff".

It said last week's Government announcement, which stated that public servants who are partners of essential health staff could be given paid leave to assist with childcare, is of little help to many workers.

The union said they include single parents, parents who are both essential workers, and health staff whose partners work in the private sector.

It noted that it was almost seven weeks since Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the closure of all schools and crèches.