'These people are real heroes' - host of sports stars back our call to honour courageous workers

A host of stars and former winners of the Irish Independent's Sportstar of the Week have backed our initiative to honour the country's frontline workers.

Well-known names from across the sporting world have said it is time we celebrate the people who have worked so hard to protect the public during the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis.

Pádraig Harrington (Three-time major golf winner)

"I think it's a tremendous idea.

"I've won Sportstar of the Week and Sportstar of the Year before. It's a great accolade at the time and an even better one down the road, looking back.

"In these times, we now all realise what's truly important and recognise the frontline heroes.

"I think it will be great for the sports stars and general public to read the heartening stories of the frontline stars to help inspire us."

Stephen Kenny (Republic of Ireland soccer manager)

"I know a family of a four - mother, father and two daughters - who are all working on the frontline and are setting a real example.

"The self-sacrifice of some of those silent heroes is incredible. It's great that the Irish Independent is going to shine the spotlight on them."

Jack McCaffrey (Dublin All-Ireland winner and doctor)

"The Indo Sportstar of the Week has been a talking point in our family for as long as I can remember and it's great that the team in there has switched its focus to honour those working on the frontline. It's a fantastic initiative.

"Some people are really going above and beyond and this is a perfect way to recognise them."

Davy Fitzgerald (Wexford hurling manager)

"These people are the real heroes and deserve all the recognition they get. It's a real pity it's taken this pandemic for us to come to realise their importance. I think the Irish Independent's scheme is a great idea to honour them and, just as importantly, to have the opportunity of getting to know their stories."

Sonia O'Sullivan (World and European champion and Olympic 5,000 metres silver-medallist)

"What a great idea to highlight the many frontline heroes throughout Ireland.

"Sports stars' stories are played out across every media outlet and easily grab the hero label when so many true heroes go about their daily work, unnoticed by most.

"Now more than ever is the time to highlight ordinary people doing extraordinary work."

Katie Mullan (Ireland women's hockey team captain)

"There are so many incredible individuals going above and beyond to provide the care and services we need. What a wonderful opportunity this is to recognise their courage and say thank you."

Dr Ronnie Delany (Olympic Games gold medal winner)

"Congratulations to the Irish Independent on this splendid initiative, which is a significant way to honour our frontline heroes."

Kellie Harrington (World boxing champion)

"This pandemic has made me realise that sport is not actually everything, much as I love it. The frontline hero award is a great thing because there are so many people playing their part."

Willie Mullins (Champion racehorse trainer)

"It's great to see the Independent changing its weekly Sportstar award to honour the people putting their lives at risk doing their daily job."

