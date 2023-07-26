Frontline gardaí to be balloted on no confidence vote in Garda Commissioner in row over rosters

Over 11,500 frontline gardaí are to be balloted on a vote of no confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris as part of a deepening row over rosters.

The decision marks an escalation in the dispute over working hours and was made at a meeting of the Garda Representative Association's (GRA) central committee today.

A proposal was put forward that the central executive committee direct that a special delegate conference takes place as soon as is practicable before a directive is introduced which would see the current garda roster withdrawn.

It was further proposed that the GRA's delegates hold a motion of no confidence in Mr Harris at that conference "on the basis that he is putting the safety of members at risk and by extension, the safety of the members of the public by attempting to push through an unworkable 6/4 roster".

The central executive committee subsequently agreed to ballot its entire membership on a vote of no confidence in the Garda Commissioner.

A special delegate conference will then take place to discuss the results of the ballot. The proposals were put forward by representatives for the Cork City division.

A GRA spokesman said: "The CEC came to this decision having discussed their ongoing concerns regarding the following issues affecting our members that have continuously been raised with garda management but it is our view that the Commissioner has failed to address."

This includes the "ongoing recruitment and retention crisis, issues created by the lack of appropriate training, welfare and wellbeing of the members created by the above, current suspensions policy, constant red tape and bureaucracy employed and the Commissioner’s recent announcement of the return to the pre-Covid roster".

The emergency roster was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic with gardaí working 12-hour shifts over four days with four rest days.

The new working hours, known as the Westmanstown Roster, will require gardaí to work a 10-hour shift of six days with four days off. It is set to be introduced on November 6.

Policing representative bodies including the GRA and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) have been at loggerheads with Garda management over plans to introduce a new roster.

The current working hours have been extended 15 times by the Garda Commissioner.

The reasons given by Mr Harris to discontinue the current roster included its efficiency, the effectiveness of the service delivery of the working hours, and the welfare and safety of gardaí due to working long hours.

In a statement last week, the GRA's interim general secretary, Ronan Slevin, said they "strongly dispute" these assertions and that it "lacks logic and fails to hold up to scrutiny".

"We believe that a return to the pre-Covid roster would have a negative impact on our members’ wellbeing with less members on the ground at any given time, a continued and escalated dependence on overtime, as well as seriously damaging their work-life balance as members will be required to attend work for up to 25 extra days per year," Mr Slevin said.

"This comes at a time when our members continue to struggle with a cost-of-living crisis with extra costs in both childcare, travel and other work-related expenses," he added.