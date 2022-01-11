From Youtube stars to billionaires: BT Young Scientist winners and where they are now

The BT Young Scientist Awards is not just a competition that showcases the most innovative students across the country, it’s a platform that can skyrocket their careers.

The competition, which began in 1965, has had hundreds of students through its doors who went on to storm the science and technology world.

As the highly anticipated exhibition kicks off virtually tomorrow morning for its 2022 competition, we took a look at some of the winners over the years to see where they are now.

Sarah Barthelet with her dad David Flannery

Sarah Barthelet with her dad David Flannery

John Monahan (1965)

The very first winner of the Young Scientist competition was John Monahan who nabbed the top prize in 1965 by building a working model of the human stomach.

John Monahan with a picture of himself winning the BT Young Scientist Award in 1965. Photo: Mark Condren

John Monahan with a picture of himself winning the BT Young Scientist Award in 1965. Photo: Mark Condren

After winning the competition he went on to have a stellar career as a biotech entrepreneur.

After completing a degree in science in UCD, he moved to the US, earned a PhD and in the 1990s established his own biopharmaceutical company called Avigen Inc.

In 2014, the Silicone Republic reported that he is now semi-retired and serves on the boards of several US and Irish-based biotech companies.

Sarah Barthelet (Flannery) (1999)

In 1999, the Corkonian won the top prize at the competition for her project on cryptography.

She made headlines across the world for the project she created at just 16 years old.

She created the Cayley-Purser algorithm, based on the work of cryptographer Michael Purser with additional naming from mathematician Arthur Cayley.

This algorithm is now a public-key cryptography algorithm and skyrocketed Ms Barthelet to success.

She went on to win the top prize at the EU Young Scientist Awards and two years later wrote a book with her father David called In Code where she shared her experience of making the algorithm and her love for maths and coding.

Adnan Osmani (2003)

The Mullingar native and winner of the 2003 BT Young Scientist now works for Google Chrome as an engineer and is an internet star in his own right.

He has a Youtube show called Totally Tooling Tips on the Google Chrome Developers channel and an impressive 285k followers on Twitter.

He has also written two books called Learning Javascript Design Patterns and Developing Backbone.js Applications.

Patrick Collision (2005)

In 2005, the Limerick native won the competition at 16 years old for his project called Croma: A new dialect of Lisp programming.

For the competition, he created a new programming language for the internet that writes a code to instruct computers to do something, a new form of the Lisp programming which was invented years prior.

Patrick Collision and former President Mary McAleese

Patrick Collision and former President Mary McAleese

Creating this program would be key to his success, and just three years later he moved to the US and sold his first software company which he created with his brother John, Auctomatic, for €3m.

The now billionaire brothers then invented Stripe, which is a software that allows businesses to accept and manage online payments. Some of the biggest companies in the world, including Google and Amazon, use the software.

Due to its incredible success, the Collision brothers are two of Ireland’s richest people with them being worth an estimated €11.5bn each, and they were listed in Forbes coveted 30 under 30 list.

Alexander Amini (2011)

In 2011, Alexander Amini won the BT Young Scientist for his tennis sensor data analysis, and he scooped the top prize at the EU Young Scientist competition in Helsinki.

Alexander Amini in 2011

Alexander Amini in 2011

He was only 15 when he won the prize for his project which tracked a tennis player’s orientation, speed, and shot habits through sensors worn by the player.

Judges said at 95pc accuracy, it had significantly higher accuracy than other similar techniques.

Mr Amini is now a PhD student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which has been named as the top university in the world for 12 years.

He is studying computer science and artificial intelligence and has been involved in many AI projects that have received media coverage worldwide.

In his biography on the MIT website, he says: “The objective of my research is to develop the science and engineering of autonomy and its applications to safe decision-making for autonomous agents.

"My vision is a world with adaptive autonomous agents capable of learning to interact in complex, uncertain, and extreme scenarios, supporting people with cognitive and physical tasks.”





