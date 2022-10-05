From World War I to Ukraine, Irish fighters have a long history of involvement in foreign conflicts

Over the past number of weeks, one Irish man has lost his life while fighting with Ukrainian armed forces, while another has been seriously injured.

The death of Co Meath man Rory Mason (23) was confirmed by his heartbroken family on Wednesday. Mr Mason’s unit came under attack from Russian forces near the Russian border, in the Kharkiv region, on September 28 and he was fatally wounded.

Expand Close Rory Mason. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rory Mason.

At the start of September, another Meath native, Brian Meagher (35), suffered serious injuries during a firefight with Russian forces, also near Kharkiv. Mr Meagher was lucky to be alive after shrapnel from a mine blast lodged in his heart and in the T10 section of his spinal cord.

Expand Close Meath man Brian Meagher, who went to fight in Ukraine. Photo: RTÉ Prime Time / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Meath man Brian Meagher, who went to fight in Ukraine. Photo: RTÉ Prime Time

Both Rory Mason and Brian Meagher answered the call from the Ukrainian Armed Forces for people from across world to join the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine began in February, and by March 17 it was reported that 20 Irish men had joined the Ukrainian defence effort, however current figures are unknown.

Read More

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it does not “hold records of the number of Irish citizens fighting in Ukraine” but its embassy in Kyiv “remains in contact with the small number of Irish citizens who have remained in Ukraine”.

From before World War One, Irish individuals and brigades have joined some of the world’s bloodiest conflicts.

World War I, 1914-1918

Over 200,000 Irish men joined the British Armed Forces during World War I, and an estimated 35,000 died in the ‘Great War’. Almost 50,000 Irish soldiers were already serving in British units when World War I erupted in 1914 including famous regiments such as the Dublin Fusiliers, Munster Fusiliers and Connaught Rangers.

Expand Close Soldiers of the Ulster Division at the Somme / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Soldiers of the Ulster Division at the Somme

More than 80,000 more Irish men enlisted to fight by September 1915.

Those who survived the war and were honourably discharged in 1918/1919 returned to an Ireland totally transformed by the 1916 Easter Rising.

Spanish Civil War, 1936-1939

An estimated 1,000 Irish men fought in the Spanish Civil War, with most joining Eoin O’Duffy’s pro-Franco Irish Brigade.

Expand Close Eoin O'Duffy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eoin O'Duffy

The Irish Brigade, backed by church leaders, joined Franco’s fascist forces in their attempt to overthrow the leftist Spanish Republic.

The former Garda Commissioner and Blueshirt leader inspired 700 volunteers, mostly young men from rural Ireland, to join the war effort.

Pro-Republic Irish forces were mustered up by the Communist Party of Ireland and roughly 200 men, mostly from working-class urban areas, enlisted in foreign legion brigades. They became known as the ‘Connolly Column’ and were said to be motivated by anti-fascist ideology and revolutionary ideals.

On September 23, 1938, Dubliner Jack Nalty (36) died instantly after coming under fire while placing himself in danger to rescue a machine gun crew left behind during the Battle of the Ebro on the final day of combat.

World War II, 1939-1945

Although Ireland’s involvement in World War II is largely remembered for the State’s neutrality, thousands of Irish men did fight with allied forces.

It is estimated that more than 130,000 Irish soldiers, sailors and airmen fought in the war from 1939-1945.

70,000 of the Irish who joined the British Army alone were from 'neutral' Ireland while 50,000 or so were from 'loyal' Northern Ireland.

Unlike World War I, the local papers in Ireland did not report on Irish casualties, so it was difficult to know who the Irish dead were and precisely where they were from. Many D-Day participants had not been born by 1911, and so census records cannot be cross-checked.

It is estimated that 3,600 people from the Republic of Ireland lost their lives in the conflict, along with 3,900 men and women from the North.

The effects of the war also hit home on June 13, 1941, when the Rosslare Harbour-based passenger and mail ferry, the SS Saint Patrick, was bombed by a German fight plane, killing 30 people, including 27 Irish citizens.

The Korean War, 1950-1953

In April 2013, the Irish Embassy in Seoul together with the Somme Association, Northern Ireland, the Irish Association of Korea and The Royal Ulster Rifles Association erected a memorial to those of Irish birth and heritage who died in the Korean War.

Ireland was not a member of the UN during the war and no Irish troops were officially sent to fight. However, many Irishmen and those of Irish heritage fought under the UN flag – mainly for British and US forces, but also for Australian, Canadian and New Zealand Forces. Those Irish religious present at the outbreak of hostilities also endured extreme hardship and loss of life.

The Battle of Chaegunghyon (Happy Valley), in which the Royal Ulster Rifles held back advancing Chinese Forces to allow the evacuation of Seoul, saw the loss of 157 men, killed, wounded and missing from the Irish Regiment.

Vietnam War, 1955-1975

It is not known how many Irish men fought in the Vietnam War, but it is estimated that as many as 2,000 took part.

Like many others, Galway native Michael Coyne was drafted into the US army after he emigrated to Chicago at the age of 16.

Expand Close Michael Coyne. Photo: Irish Veterans Twitter @IrishVeterans / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael Coyne. Photo: Irish Veterans Twitter @IrishVeterans

He subsequently served with the D Company in the 11th Armored Cavalry in 1967 until 1968 and featured in a documentary that aired in 2005 called The Green Fields of Vietnam.

His efforts during the conflict which claimed three million Vietnamese lives and 60,000 foreign solders earned him several commendations for bravery.

He was awarded five Purple Hearts for injuries sustained while serving and got two Bronze Stars for bravery.

After spending many years in America, he returned to his native Ireland and moved to Co Meath, where his family had owned a dairy farm.

Mr Coyne passed away in 2020.

The Congo, 1960-1964

On July 27, 1960, the first element of the 32nd Battalion took off from Dublin set for the Congo. This was the beginning of a four-year mission in the Congo, where over 6,000 Irishmen served between 1960 and 1964.

According to military archives, during the course of this overseas mission, 26 Irish soldiers lost their lives. Over the course of four years, eight infantry battalions, two infantry groups and armoured groups served in the Congo.

Expand Close Comdt Pat Quinlan pictured at Jadotville. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Comdt Pat Quinlan pictured at Jadotville.

In September 1961, 158 Irish soldiers fought for their lives against 5,000 Kantanganese troops, while their supplies of ammunition, food and water dwindled over five days. The event would later become known as the Siege of Jadotville and in 2017 members of A Company and the families of the deceased members of the 35th Infantry Battalion who took part in the military operation were honoured at a State ceremony.

1600-1900

According to the National Museum of Ireland, between 1600 and 1900, Irishmen joined the armed services of many different countries and served all over the world, and artifacts from this period can be viewed at the museum.

“Beginning in the 16th Century ‘The Wild Geese’ left Ireland to enlist in the armies of Spain, France, Austria and other countries. For most of these exiles life was far from romantic,” the museum states.

It adds: “When the American Civil War broke out in 1861, thousands of Irish-born men enlisted on both sides. Since most Irish immigrants had settled in the cities of the northern states, the majority of them served in the Northern armies. They often formed units that were identified as distinctly ‘Irish’, and these were prominent in some of the bloodiest battles. After the American Civil War, many Irish-born soldiers sought to use their new military skills to win independence for Ireland.”