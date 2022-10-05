| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From World War I to Ukraine, Irish fighters have a long history of involvement in foreign conflicts

A propaganda poster urging Irish men to join the war effort during World War I. The sinking of the Cunard ocean liner 'Lusitania' by a German submarine off the Old Head of Kinsale, in which 128 US citizens lost their lives, also helped bring the USA into World War I. Getty Expand
Stock photo Expand
Rory Mason. Expand
Meath man Brian Meagher, who went to fight in Ukraine. Photo: RTÉ Prime Time Expand
Eoin O'Duffy Expand
Michael Coyne. Photo: Irish Veterans Twitter @IrishVeterans Expand
Soldiers of the Ulster Division at the Somme Expand
Comdt Pat Quinlan pictured at Jadotville. Expand

Close

A propaganda poster urging Irish men to join the war effort during World War I. The sinking of the Cunard ocean liner 'Lusitania' by a German submarine off the Old Head of Kinsale, in which 128 US citizens lost their lives, also helped bring the USA into World War I. Getty

A propaganda poster urging Irish men to join the war effort during World War I. The sinking of the Cunard ocean liner 'Lusitania' by a German submarine off the Old Head of Kinsale, in which 128 US citizens lost their lives, also helped bring the USA into World War I. Getty

Stock photo

Stock photo

Rory Mason.

Rory Mason.

Meath man Brian Meagher, who went to fight in Ukraine. Photo: RTÉ Prime Time

Meath man Brian Meagher, who went to fight in Ukraine. Photo: RTÉ Prime Time

Eoin O'Duffy

Eoin O'Duffy

Michael Coyne. Photo: Irish Veterans Twitter @IrishVeterans

Michael Coyne. Photo: Irish Veterans Twitter @IrishVeterans

Soldiers of the Ulster Division at the Somme

Soldiers of the Ulster Division at the Somme

Comdt Pat Quinlan pictured at Jadotville.

Comdt Pat Quinlan pictured at Jadotville.

/

A propaganda poster urging Irish men to join the war effort during World War I. The sinking of the Cunard ocean liner 'Lusitania' by a German submarine off the Old Head of Kinsale, in which 128 US citizens lost their lives, also helped bring the USA into World War I. Getty

Paul Hyland

Over the past number of weeks, one Irish man has lost his life while fighting with Ukrainian armed forces, while another has been seriously injured.

The death of Co Meath man Rory Mason (23) was confirmed by his heartbroken family on Wednesday. Mr Mason’s unit came under attack from Russian forces near the Russian border, in the Kharkiv region, on September 28 and he was fatally wounded.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy