Tullamore continues to have by far the highest incidence of Covid-19 in the nation with 754 cases per 100,000 population, almost five times the national average of 160.
In response to the consistently high incidence in Offaly in recent weeks, the HSE have set up a walk-in testing centre in Tullamore, and four of the most-infected areas of Dublin.
Four of Ireland’s other worst hit Local Electoral areas (LEA) are in Dublin: Balbriggan (391), Ballymun-Finglas (369), Tallaght South (367) and Ongar (366).
Walk-in testing centres in Dublin are located in the National Aquatic Centre in Blanchardstown, Tallaght Stadium, Irishtown Stadium in Ringsend and Grangegorman Primary Care Centre.
Buncrana in Donegal has the second highest incidence of the virus in the country with 518.6 cases per 100,000 people, over three times the national average.
Roscrea-Templemore ranks third highest with an incidence of 409.8, while Navan (395) is fourth-highest.
Edenderry (377) and Longford (349) complete the list of Ireland’s most-infected regions and illustrate the Midlands and the capital as being the two regions of most concern.
Offaly (450.2), Donegal (260.7), Kildare (243.1) and Dublin (238.6) are counties exhibiting the highest incidences in the country.
Meanwhile, the South and West continue to have low levels of the virus comparable to other regions.
Fourteen various LEAs (listed below) had fewer than five cases over the last 14 days, and all bar Manorhamilton in Leitrim and Glenties in Donegal are in the South, Southwest or West of the nation.
Other areas with notably low incidences of the coronavirus are: Kilkenny (20.7), Carrigaline (22.8), Cork City South West (23.4), Killarney (23.6) and (Kanturk 24.1).
Kilkenny (40.3), Cork (42.6), Kerry (46) and Monaghan (48.9) all have incidences less than a third of the national average.
Areas with under five cases in the last 14 days:
MANORHAMILTON in County LEITRIM
BELMULLET in County MAYO
KILRUSH in County CLARE
CONAMARA NORTH in County GALWAY
CONAMARA SOUTH in County GALWAY
SKIBBEREEN-WEST CORK in County CORK
CASTLEISLAND in County KERRY
MACROOM in County CORK
KILLALOE in County CLARE
LISMORE in County WATERFORD
BALLINAMORE in County LEITRIM
WESTPORT in County MAYO
GLENTIES in County DONEGAL
KENMARE in County KERRY
Online Editors