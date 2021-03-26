The Midlands and capital are experiencing the highest levels of Covid-19, accoridng to latest data released by the HSE.

Tullamore continues to have by far the highest incidence of Covid-19 in the nation with 754 cases per 100,000 population, almost five times the national average of 160.

In response to the consistently high incidence in Offaly in recent weeks, the HSE have set up a walk-in testing centre in Tullamore, and four of the most-infected areas of Dublin.

Four of Ireland’s other worst hit Local Electoral areas (LEA) are in Dublin: Balbriggan (391), Ballymun-Finglas (369), Tallaght South (367) and Ongar (366).

Walk-in testing centres in Dublin are located in the National Aquatic Centre in Blanchardstown, Tallaght Stadium, Irishtown Stadium in Ringsend and Grangegorman Primary Care Centre.

Buncrana in Donegal has the second highest incidence of the virus in the country with 518.6 cases per 100,000 people, over three times the national average.

Roscrea-Templemore ranks third highest with an incidence of 409.8, while Navan (395) is fourth-highest.

Edenderry (377) and Longford (349) complete the list of Ireland’s most-infected regions and illustrate the Midlands and the capital as being the two regions of most concern.

Offaly (450.2), Donegal (260.7), Kildare (243.1) and Dublin (238.6) are counties exhibiting the highest incidences in the country.

Meanwhile, the South and West continue to have low levels of the virus comparable to other regions.

Fourteen various LEAs (listed below) had fewer than five cases over the last 14 days, and all bar Manorhamilton in Leitrim and Glenties in Donegal are in the South, Southwest or West of the nation.

Other areas with notably low incidences of the coronavirus are: Kilkenny (20.7), Carrigaline (22.8), Cork City South West (23.4), Killarney (23.6) and (Kanturk 24.1).

Kilkenny (40.3), Cork (42.6), Kerry (46) and Monaghan (48.9) all have incidences less than a third of the national average.

Areas with under five cases in the last 14 days:

MANORHAMILTON in County LEITRIM

BELMULLET in County MAYO

KILRUSH in County CLARE

CONAMARA NORTH in County GALWAY

CONAMARA SOUTH in County GALWAY

SKIBBEREEN-WEST CORK in County CORK

CASTLEISLAND in County KERRY

MACROOM in County CORK

KILLALOE in County CLARE

LISMORE in County WATERFORD

BALLINAMORE in County LEITRIM

WESTPORT in County MAYO

GLENTIES in County DONEGAL

KENMARE in County KERRY





Online Editors