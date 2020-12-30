From travel to schools: Everything you need to know about the new ‘full scale’ Level 5 restrictions

A garda patrols a deserted Dublin city centre during the first lockdown. Photo: Gerry Mooney

THE new “full scale” will be an attempt to “apply the breaks” to the dramatic growth in Covid-19 cases over the past week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

While describing the situation as “extremely serious”, Mr Martin said Level 5 rules will be in place for at least the month of January.

He said there was no room for nuance in his message as the restrictions will be the tightest we have experienced since the virus first took hold last spring.

People will be expected to stay at home for the month, except for exercising within 5km and shopping for essentials. There will be no gatherings other than small numbers at funerals and weddings.

Here are the full list of new restrictions:

Social and family gatherings

• No visitors are permitted in private homes or gardens except for essential family reasons such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble.

• No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Schools, creches and higher and adult education

• Early Learning and Childcare Services remain open with protective measures.

• Schools open from 11 January with further review on precise situation in advance of that date.

• Higher, further and adult education should remain primarily online.

Weddings

• Up to and including January 2, a maximum of 25 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception, whether indoors or outdoors. From January 3, up to six guests are permitted.

Funerals

• Up to 10 mourners can attend.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

• Face coverings must be worn in essential shops such as newsagents and grocery stores.

• All retail, other than essential retail, must close from close of business on December 31.

• All non-essential services remain closed.

Work

• Work from home. Exceptions for a job which is an essential health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home.

Domestic travel restrictions

• People will be required to stay at home except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes, and will be permitted to take exercise within 5 km of home.

• People away from their place of residence on December 31 are permitted to return to their place of residence.

You can travel outside 5 kilometres of home for the following reasons:

• travel to and from work, where work involves providing an essential service

• to attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products

• travel to attend disability day services

• travel to attend a court

• for vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, and in particular for those who live alone, but excluding social family visits

• for food shopping

• for farming purposes (food production or care of animals)

• to attend a wedding or funeral

• to visit a grave

Foreign travel restrictions

• The ban on travel to and from Britain will remain in place until at least January 6. A ban on travel to South Africa, where a new strain has been identified, also applies until that date.

Organised indoor gatherings

These are defined as controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

• For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport). No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings

• These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor arts events, training events. No organised outdoor gatherings should take place.

Exercise and sporting events

• People may meet with people from one other household in outdoor settings when taking exercise. No indoor or outdoor exercise group activities, including those involving children, should take place.

• Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes. No indoor or outdoor gatherings involving “individual training” except for exempted groups.

• Professional, elite sports, horse racing, greyhound racing and approved equestrian events only are permitted to continue behind closed doors. No other matches or events are to take place.

• Outdoor golf and tennis are not permitted.

• Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools must close on December 31.

Religious services

• Services will be held online.

• Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

• All venues closed.

• Online services available.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

• Take away food and delivery only. Wet pubs remain closed.

Nightclubs, discos, casinos

• Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation

• Open only for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

• Anyone staying in a hotel on 30 December can complete their stay.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

Open with protective measures in place.

Transport

Face coverings must be worn.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Avoid public transport - essential workers and essential purposes only.

Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25pc.

Over 70 and medically vulnerable individuals

Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home. Specific guidance will be provided.

Visiting long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.

Irish Independent