From tidal pools to paragliding: €14m funding up for grabs for outdoor adventure projects

Facilities that provide outdoor adventure activities are being invited to apply for funding as a €14 million scheme has been announced.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, had today opened a call for applications.

The €14 million funding, which is being provided under the outdoor recreation and infrastructure scheme, will be used to develop Ireland’s natural amenities.

It aims to support outdoor pursuits such as hiking/mountaineering, cycling, horse-riding, canoeing/kayaking, swimming, surfing, sailing, rock-climbing, fishing, paragliding and hang-gliding.

The scheme will also provide investment in the development of outdoor trails, walkways, cycleways, blueways, tidal pools, floating boardwalks and bridleways.

Applicants can receive anywhere from €20,000 to half a million in funding.

Minister Humpries said investment into outdoor recreation has the potential to have “major economic spin-off benefits” for rural towns and villages.

"I want to see rural Ireland become a destination of choice domestically and internationally for outdoor pursuits and adventure tourism,” she said.

“I want to see applications coming forward which seek to develop and improve access to rural Ireland’s unique, natural amenities such as our lakes, rivers and beaches, as well as our forests, mountains and bogs.

“Covid-19 has given us all a renewed appreciation for our great outdoors. Through this fund, I want us to develop our fantastic natural amenities so that people can access them and enjoy them.”

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin also welcomed the news, saying: “With increasing numbers of people participating in outdoor activities, especially during the Covid-19 crisis, the ORIS scheme supports the development of new routes and paths, provides invaluable funding towards improvements, maintenance and upkeep of some of Ireland’s most popular trails.

“These outdoor amenities provide access to healthy, sustainable recreation for locals and visitors alike, while also providing economic benefit for local communities nationwide.”