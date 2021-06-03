From the Olympics to the All Ireland finals, RTÉ unveils its summer sports coverage

RTE have announced their summer of sport programme kicking off on June 11 with live coverage of the delayed 2020 European Championships.
This summer RTE Sport will bring live coverage of the Euros, Olympics, Paralympics and GAA Championships. Horse racing, hockey and golf will also features across the summer months.
The Euros will kick off on June 11, beginning with live coverage of the opening ceremony and the first game with Italy facing Turkey. The Euros will air on RTE right through to the final from Wembley on July 11.
Speaking at the launch, former Ireland footballer Damien Duff is predicting France to win, while adding England could be a team to watch.
“You’d imagine England would go far, but for me I don’t think I could look beyond the world champions France again,” he said.
“If I was to hang my hat on somebody I’d go France”.
Former footballer for Ireland Richie Sadlier said England winning their group is “achievable”, and expects to see England and France in the Final in July.
“The youth, the talent and the excitement they have – it’s a massive opportunity for England to go really, really deep into the competition and do well,” said Sadlier.
The highly anticipated GAA Championships will start on June 27, with Waterford taking on Clare in the Munster Hurling Championship. Viewers can expect 20 live televised games, including 14 games exclusively live on RTE. Full fixtures below.
Highlights will include live coverage of all six provincial finals in football and hurling, as well as the All-Ireland Semi-Finals and Finals in both codes, along with the Joe McDonagh Cup Final.
Limerick’s Kyle Hayes said he noticed over his past three games that “the refereeing has gotten better”.
The Limerick hurler said it will take time for referees to adapt to new rules, adding: "Some refs might not have reffed a game for five or six months.
"Hurling is such a physical game, along with football. When certain things start to get pulled up, it kind of gets a bit frustrating.
"So if it’s a learning process for us, it’s a learning process for referees too. They’ve had a longer lay off than we have as players. At least we had three weeks of pre-season to train.”
Speaking about the number of frees given in games, Tipperary senior Brendan Maher said, “I would hope that it would iron itself out maybe over the next few weeks – just like a team will evolve over the few weeks and iron out the mistakes”.
Kyle Hayes will be part of the trial event on June 11 with a 5000 person audience and said “it will be interesting to see how we go with the crowd coming back”.
The Olympics will be aired straight to our screen again this summer, kicking off in Tokyo on July 23, followed by the Paralympics starting August 24. Olympic coverage of Irish athletes, along with 11,000 competitors from around the world will be shown on RTE.
Olympic Qualifier Darragh Greene, who got through after he swam an Irish record in the 100m breaststroke in South Korea said: “The flights are booked and were looking forward to getting out there.”
The Olympic swimmer who is training with covid restrictions said they are lucky because “we have the facilities to ourselves” which is aiding in training, but “it’s that competition aspect that we are missing big time”.
Irish hockey qualifier Grace O’Sullivan worked as a trainee surgeon throughout the pandemic, juggling both the emergency room and training for the Olympics.
“It was strange times and we didn’t really know what was coming. The hospital was a really challenging and just a different environment” said the Olympic qualifier, but said the team spirit resonates and transfers to both the emergency room and the hockey team.
The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will kick off the horse racing season from the Curragh on June 26, and the Galway Races from July 26.
The European Hockey Championships from Amsterdam, where Ireland will face the Netherlands, Scotland and Spain, begins on June 5 with Ireland facing the hosts.
GAA Championship live on RTÉ
June 27 Clare v Waterford (Munster Hurling Championship)
July 4 Roscommon v Galway (Connacht Football Championship)
Tipperary v Clare/Waterford (Munster Hurling Championship)
July 11 Mayo/Sligo v Leitrim (Connacht Football Championship)
Derry v Donegal/Down (Ulster Football Championship)
July 17
Joe McDonagh Cup Final
Leinster Hurling Final
July 18 Ulster Football Semi-Final
Munster Hurling Final
Jul 25 Connacht Football Final
Munster Football Final
July 31 All Ireland Hurling Quarter Final
Aug 1 Leinster Football Final
Ulster Football Final
Aug 7 All Ireland Hurling Semi Final
Aug 8 All Ireland Hurling Semi Final
Aug 14 All Ireland Senior Football Semi Final
Aug 15 All Ireland Senior Football Semi Final
Aug 22 All Ireland Hurling Final
Aug 29 All Ireland Football Final
UEFA Euro 2020 live on RTÉ
June 11
Turkey v Italy
June 12
Wales v Switzerland
Denmark v Finland
Belgium v Russia
June 13
England v Croatia
Austria v North Macedonia
Netherlands v Ukraine
June 14
Scotland v Czech Republic
Poland v Slovakia
Spain v Sweden
June 15
Hungary v Portugal
France v Germany
June 16
Finland v Russia
Turkey v Wales
Italy v Switzerland
June 17
Ukraine v North Macedonia
Denmark v Belgium
Netherlands v Austria
June 18
Sweden v Slovakia
Croatia v Czech Republic
England v Scotland
June 19
Hungary v France
Portugal v Germany
Spain v Poland
June 20
Switzerland v Turkey OR Italy v Wales
June 21
Russia v Denmark OR Finland v Belgium
Ukraine v Austria OR North Macedonia v Netherlands
June 22
Croatia v Scotland OR Czech Republic v England
June 23
Portugal v France OR Germany v Hungary
Slovakia v Spain OR Sweden v Poland
June 26
Round of 16
2A v 2B
1A v 2C
June 27
Round of 16
1C v 3D/E/F
1B v 3A/D/E/F
June 28
Round of 16
2D v 2E
1F v 3A/B/C
June 29
Round of 16
1E v 3A/B/C/D
1D v 2F
July 2
Quarter-Finals X 2
July 3
Quarter Finals X 2
July 6
Semi-Final
July 7
Semi-Final
July 11
Final