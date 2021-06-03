From the Olympics to the All Ireland finals, RTÉ unveils its summer sports coverage

All Ireland final. Dublin celebrate in front of an empty Hill 16 after winning six in a row. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

RTE have announced their summer of sport programme kicking off on June 11 with live coverage of the delayed 2020 European Championships.

This summer RTE Sport will bring live coverage of the Euros, Olympics, Paralympics and GAA Championships. Horse racing, hockey and golf will also features across the summer months.

The Euros will kick off on June 11, beginning with live coverage of the opening ceremony and the first game with Italy facing Turkey. The Euros will air on RTE right through to the final from Wembley on July 11.

Speaking at the launch, former Ireland footballer Damien Duff is predicting France to win, while adding England could be a team to watch.

“You’d imagine England would go far, but for me I don’t think I could look beyond the world champions France again,” he said.

“If I was to hang my hat on somebody I’d go France”.

Former footballer for Ireland Richie Sadlier said England winning their group is “achievable”, and expects to see England and France in the Final in July.

“The youth, the talent and the excitement they have – it’s a massive opportunity for England to go really, really deep into the competition and do well,” said Sadlier.

The highly anticipated GAA Championships will start on June 27, with Waterford taking on Clare in the Munster Hurling Championship. Viewers can expect 20 live televised games, including 14 games exclusively live on RTE. Full fixtures below.

Highlights will include live coverage of all six provincial finals in football and hurling, as well as the All-Ireland Semi-Finals and Finals in both codes, along with the Joe McDonagh Cup Final.

Limerick’s Kyle Hayes said he noticed over his past three games that “the refereeing has gotten better”.

The Limerick hurler said it will take time for referees to adapt to new rules, adding: "Some refs might not have reffed a game for five or six months.

"Hurling is such a physical game, along with football. When certain things start to get pulled up, it kind of gets a bit frustrating.

"So if it’s a learning process for us, it’s a learning process for referees too. They’ve had a longer lay off than we have as players. At least we had three weeks of pre-season to train.”

Speaking about the number of frees given in games, Tipperary senior Brendan Maher said, “I would hope that it would iron itself out maybe over the next few weeks – just like a team will evolve over the few weeks and iron out the mistakes”.

Kyle Hayes will be part of the trial event on June 11 with a 5000 person audience and said “it will be interesting to see how we go with the crowd coming back”.

The Olympics will be aired straight to our screen again this summer, kicking off in Tokyo on July 23, followed by the Paralympics starting August 24. Olympic coverage of Irish athletes, along with 11,000 competitors from around the world will be shown on RTE.

Olympic Qualifier Darragh Greene, who got through after he swam an Irish record in the 100m breaststroke in South Korea said: “The flights are booked and were looking forward to getting out there.”

The Olympic swimmer who is training with covid restrictions said they are lucky because “we have the facilities to ourselves” which is aiding in training, but “it’s that competition aspect that we are missing big time”.

Irish hockey qualifier Grace O’Sullivan worked as a trainee surgeon throughout the pandemic, juggling both the emergency room and training for the Olympics.

“It was strange times and we didn’t really know what was coming. The hospital was a really challenging and just a different environment” said the Olympic qualifier, but said the team spirit resonates and transfers to both the emergency room and the hockey team.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will kick off the horse racing season from the Curragh on June 26, and the Galway Races from July 26.

The European Hockey Championships from Amsterdam, where Ireland will face the Netherlands, Scotland and Spain, begins on June 5 with Ireland facing the hosts.

FIXTURES

GAA Championship live on RTÉ

June 27 Clare v Waterford (Munster Hurling Championship)

July 4 Roscommon v Galway (Connacht Football Championship)

Tipperary v Clare/Waterford (Munster Hurling Championship)

July 11 Mayo/Sligo v Leitrim (Connacht Football Championship)

Derry v Donegal/Down (Ulster Football Championship)

July 17

Joe McDonagh Cup Final

Leinster Hurling Final

July 18 Ulster Football Semi-Final

Munster Hurling Final

Jul 25 Connacht Football Final

Munster Football Final

July 31 All Ireland Hurling Quarter Final

Aug 1 Leinster Football Final

Ulster Football Final

Aug 7 All Ireland Hurling Semi Final

Aug 8 All Ireland Hurling Semi Final

Aug 14 All Ireland Senior Football Semi Final

Aug 15 All Ireland Senior Football Semi Final

Aug 22 All Ireland Hurling Final

Aug 29 All Ireland Football Final

UEFA Euro 2020 live on RTÉ

June 11

Turkey v Italy

June 12

Wales v Switzerland

Denmark v Finland

Belgium v Russia

June 13

England v Croatia

Austria v North Macedonia

Netherlands v Ukraine

June 14

Scotland v Czech Republic

Poland v Slovakia

Spain v Sweden

June 15

Hungary v Portugal

France v Germany

June 16

Finland v Russia

Turkey v Wales

Italy v Switzerland

June 17

Ukraine v North Macedonia

Denmark v Belgium

Netherlands v Austria

June 18

Sweden v Slovakia

Croatia v Czech Republic

England v Scotland

June 19

Hungary v France

Portugal v Germany

Spain v Poland

June 20

Switzerland v Turkey OR Italy v Wales

June 21

Russia v Denmark OR Finland v Belgium

Ukraine v Austria OR North Macedonia v Netherlands

June 22

Croatia v Scotland OR Czech Republic v England

June 23

Portugal v France OR Germany v Hungary

Slovakia v Spain OR Sweden v Poland

June 26

Round of 16

2A v 2B

1A v 2C

June 27

Round of 16

1C v 3D/E/F

1B v 3A/D/E/F

June 28

Round of 16

2D v 2E

1F v 3A/B/C

June 29

Round of 16

1E v 3A/B/C/D

1D v 2F

July 2

Quarter-Finals X 2

July 3

Quarter Finals X 2

July 6

Semi-Final

July 7

Semi-Final

July 11

Final