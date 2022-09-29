From taking in a lodger to getting the best deal on gas and electric, every little helps your money go farther

Before the Budget on Tuesday, many of us were feeling fatigued by the continuing national conversation about the cost-of-living crisis. Why? Because most of us are aware this topic has been an issue – a reality – for more than a year now.

Indeed, the budget announced last year was even dubbed a “cost-of-living budget” designed to help those of us who most needed it to get through a difficult year.

It almost feels patronising in times like this to advise people on how they can take money-saving matters in to their own hands: Why should we further monitor our energy consumption when suppliers are raking in record profits?

How can we penny-pinch even more when our political representatives are in line for massive pay increases?

If we can park our frustration to one side, there are still small but significant changes every one of us can bring to our finances to cut costs and make overall budgeting that little bit easier.

The good, the bad and the unnecessary

There are essentials none of us can do without, whether it’s the mandatory weekly shop or juggling the endless stream of bills.

But a great starting point to saving is to go through your most recent bank statement and highlight spending outside of these unavoidable expenses.

What you are left with should flag areas of spending that can be lowered or eliminated completely, such as subscriptions to services you rarely use, a streaming service, in-app purchases or even competition texts that charge up to €3 per entry.

Read the room

There’s very little we can do about rising fuel prices, but there are some practical measures we can apply within the home to save on our heating costs.

As a rule of thumb, remember that any appliance that requires heat will cost more. Even using a lower temperature on your washing machine, monitoring that immersion or water heating timer or making a pot of tea instead of individual cups can bring about savings of between 50 cents and €1 a day.

Things are often not what they seem

On that note, getting to understand household appliance running costs and how they can actually save you money if used, instead of switching them off, can be an interesting life lesson.

For example, did you know that using your dishwasher instead of manually washing your dishes can save you money? This is because it will use less energy and less water so will overall be much cheaper than heating a water tank. Just make sure it’s always a full load to optimise on the expense.

Back to basics

There is a reason people’s spending habits change during difficult financial times. Currently, we are seeing a spike in sales of white sliced bread and cooked meats.

This is because harking back to a time when homemade sandwiches for lunches was the only option will not only save money but it adds a layer of nostalgia and comfort.

Knowing you’ve saved as much as €5 on a homemade lunch can often make that meal even more appreciated.

Boost your income

With the country heaving under a rental crisis and a shortage of rooms for everyone from workers to third-level students seeking accommodation, the rent-a-room option could be a good solution for homeowners’ incomes and someone in need of a place to stay.

Under current rules, the rent-a-room relief lets you earn up to €14,000 a year tax-free if you rent out a room or rooms in your home to private lodgers.

Be prepared

An awful lot of our spending ends up in our grocery shop, and inflation has made it feel like the price of everything from a tin of beans to a litre of milk has shot up.

There is a lot to be said for batch-cooking in times like this. Buying ingredients for multiple meals rather than one will allow for a greater saving in the long run if family food is cooked, properly portioned and put in the freezer.

It’s also a great way to cut down on food waste by ensuring anything fresh at the time of purchase is used.

Claim what is yours

Too many of us fail to claim back on tax reliefs that we are entitled to. One of the easiest ways to get some money back is on medical bills, for example, where you can claw back 20pc of what you have spent.

If you have private health insurance, contact your provider to ensure you are claiming back on money spent on GP visits and medical treatment.

The same goes for Revenue, where you are entitled to myriad tax credits each year. Online forms make the process even easier.

Loyalty myths

The days of being treated like a VIP by companies are long gone. Just look at the cost of energy bills right across the board and how all of us are paying more regardless of who our supplier is.

That’s why switching and saving should be part and parcel of every household’s budgeting actions and something to consider, whether it’s for electricity, gas, mobile phone or broadband.

In some circumstances, breaking a contract with a penalty of €50 will save in the long-term if switching as a new customer to a cheaper 12-month plan elsewhere. Be sure to check in regularly with price comparison websites to ensure you are getting the best bang for your buck.

Coffee culture

If, like me, you are unhappy with the price of your favourite takeaway coffee, get smart about your consumption and costs.

Using a reusable cup in many outlets will cut down on the price, but bringing your own coffee to work or on the go with you could save a minimum of around €10 a week. When you tot this up over a year, the savings can be considerable.

Simple yet effective

Back to our homes, and some very simple and effective ways to help those dreaded heating bills. Don’t leave appliances on standby – yes, we mean those vampire devices that still drain your electricity even when not being used – and turn the thermostat down and conserve hot water.

Even checking the water cylinder is properly insulated will ensure the water stays hotter for longer. Buy low-energy bulbs and get timers for your electrical sockets.