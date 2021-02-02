| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From rhino horn theft to tarmac scams and now forged Covid test results – the Rathkeale Rovers gang’s criminal reach extends worldwide

Europol warning about Co Limerick-based crime group is not the first time they've been centre of international alert

Clockwise from top left - Michael Hegarty, Richard 'Kerry' O'Brien, Daniel 'Turkey' O'Brien and John 'Kerry' O'Brien, who were found guilty of masterminding a plot to steal rhino horns and rare Chinese artefacts worth €76m from a number of museums across Britain. Pictures: Durham Police Expand

Close

Clockwise from top left - Michael Hegarty, Richard 'Kerry' O'Brien, Daniel 'Turkey' O'Brien and John 'Kerry' O'Brien, who were found guilty of masterminding a plot to steal rhino horns and rare Chinese artefacts worth €76m from a number of museums across Britain. Pictures: Durham Police

Clockwise from top left - Michael Hegarty, Richard 'Kerry' O'Brien, Daniel 'Turkey' O'Brien and John 'Kerry' O'Brien, who were found guilty of masterminding a plot to steal rhino horns and rare Chinese artefacts worth €76m from a number of museums across Britain. Pictures: Durham Police

Clockwise from top left - Michael Hegarty, Richard 'Kerry' O'Brien, Daniel 'Turkey' O'Brien and John 'Kerry' O'Brien, who were found guilty of masterminding a plot to steal rhino horns and rare Chinese artefacts worth €76m from a number of museums across Britain. Pictures: Durham Police

Ken Foy

The warning from the EU’s law enforcement agency that the ‘Rathkeale Rovers’ gang is forging and selling Covid-19 test results across Europe is just the latest time the Co Limerick-based crime group has been the subject of an international police alert.

The Rathkeale Rovers are a gang of very wealthy organised criminals from Rathkeale, Co Limerick, who had traditionally spent most of their time in the UK and continental Europe but returned home to Ireland for a number of weeks every Christmas.

However over the past decade, the gang expanded its operations and became a major player on a global scale with tentacles stretching into the United States, Australia and Asia.

Most Watched

Privacy