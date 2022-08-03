From praise of Fidel Castro to the Belfast invite snub – President Higgins is no stranger to controversy

It is almost 11 years since Michael D Higgins was voted in as President of Ireland for the first time – and he has not been shy about letting his feelings be known during his tenure.

However, this time it is Mr Higgins’ wife Sabina who is in the spotlight over a letter to the Irish Times in relation to the war in Ukraine. It was published, and subsequently deleted from, the official presidential website.

Here, in chronological order, we take a look at some of the President’s run-ins.

Abortion debate, 2012

The President anticipates the abortion debate by saying that an investigation into the death of Savita Halappanavar “should be aimed to ensure the safety of the health of women”.

Coalition TDs are privately critical of Mr Higgins, saying he had overstepped the mark after calling for “some form of investigation” which would meet the needs of the public.

Fine Gael TD James Bannon says it is unusual for the President to comment on issues that are normally a matter for the Government and the Oireachtas.

Financial crisis, 2013

The President criticises the “hegemonic” economic model causing policies of austerity to be pursued across Europe.

In an interview with the Financial Times, he advocates eurozone bonds as a means of addressing the financial crisis. He goes on to criticise European leaders over the socialisation of bank debt.

Government figures are uneasy here, because they are tied into a bailout deal and are arguably pursuing austerity policies themselves.

Critics call his interventions “impolitic”, but he doubles down – telling Le Monde there is an absence of moral courage in Europe. Asked if his remark was aimed at French president Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the President responds: “I would not deny that analysis.”

Christmas message, 2014

For the third year in a row, the President fails to mention Christ or Christianity in his Christmas message, which leads to furious suggestions that Ireland is becoming a cold place for Catholics.

Monsignor Eoin Thynne, head chaplain of the Defence Forces, criticises the religious omissions of the Supreme Commander. Joe Duffy’s Liveline explodes and the row rumbles into 2015.

The Chief of Staff, Lt Gen Conor O’Boyle, conveys his regrets to the President for any embarrassment caused. Mr Higgins will not answer questions as to whether he is an atheist, but says he is “spiritual”.

A minister privately says he wishes the President would “play the game” and stop stirring up unnecessary trouble.

Death of Castro, 2016

President Higgins learns with “great sadness” of the death of Fidel Castro of Cuba, who he says would be “remembered as a giant among global leaders, whose view was not only one of freedom for his people but for all of the oppressed and excluded peoples on the planet”.

Fianna Fáil spokesman Thomas Byrne, now Minister for European Affairs, is among those to criticise Mr Higgins. It is pointed out that the Cuban regime “murdered thousands of people” and left the island country isolated and mired in desperate poverty. Mr Higgins visits Cuba the following year.

Trip to Belfast, 2018

President Higgins travels to Belfast on May 29 by Learjet to attend an international piano competition. The trip becomes political when Mr Higgins says that “for security reasons I couldn’t be picked up at the border”, with his car being driven from Dublin to Belfast to pick him up when the private jet landed.

The PSNI tells the BBC: “It would be inconceivable that the President of Ireland would not have been afforded security if it had been requested.”

Asylum seeker accommodation, 2019

Mr Higgins wades into a row over the accommodation of asylum seekers, claiming some have “abused” the truth about people coming to Ireland. He rejects claims that immigrants replace Irish workers or take social housing.

His remarks come after Independent TDs Michael Collins and Noel Grealish respectively suggest immigrants are “flooding” rural villages and “sponging off the system”.

Mr Higgins claims not to be speaking about those politicians directly, but says it is important that commentators speak “straightforwardly with facts”.

Northern Ireland centenary church service, 2021

Mr Higgins declines an invitation to attend a church service to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary, saying it would be “inappropriate” and that he had not been appropriately addressed.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Chief Whip Jack Chambers go instead.

Housing crisis, 2022

Ministers are angered in June when Mr Higgins describes housing policy in Ireland as our “great, great failure” and the accommodation crisis as “a disaster”.

The unscripted remarks see him accused of having “crossed the line” and being in “high moral quicksand”.

Coalition figures are mainly concerned that he has echoed the rhetoric of Sinn Féin to voters.

Sabina Higgins’ letter on President’s website, 2022

Sabina Higgins writes a letter to a national newspaper calling for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end the conflict.

She does not call for a full Russian withdrawal of invading forces.

The letter goes on the President’s official website for a time before being deleted.

The President later issues a statement that doesn’t address the tone or tenor struck by his wife, nor the concerns raised internationally and among Ukrainian refugees based in Ireland.