From parking fees to pet rents, the life of a tenant in Ireland is getting harder

Expectations can’t get much lower when it comes to Ireland’s rental market – and yet it still finds a way to shock us.

The latest offerings on Daft.ie include a €1,000-a-month studio where you have to move a wardrobe and bed to access the shower; a one-bed house where you get to share a room with three other people for €650, and a newly renovated shed all to yourself for €980 per month.

Finding somewhere affordable that doesn’t involve sleeping next to the kitchen sink is proving elusive for many in 2021.

Last week I viewed a “brand new stunning development” in south Dublin, where one-bed apartments are being rented for €2,000 – not including parking or the monthly fee for pets.

St Clare’s Park in Harold’s Cross, developed by the Marlet Property Group, comprises 220 apartments and a number of onsite amenities, some of which have yet to be completed, including a creche.

Prospective tenants are given a strict viewing time of 10 minutes and urged to apply that day due to demand.

There were four other people viewing the properties and a bit of awkward small talk revealed their struggles.

One man said he had been renting another apartment in a different part of the city for €2,000, but he and his girlfriend had to move out after a month as the place needed to be fumigated.

Another man, who moved here from India two months ago, was looking for somewhere new to live after a bad experience in shared accommodation. When I said the rent seemed a bit over the top, he replied: “Is this not the standard in Dublin?”

The complex is in a prime location and the accommodation is decent, but €2,000 is hardly affordable for the majority of renters. Three of the showcase apartments I viewed ranged from 49.5sqm to 51.5sqm in size – with the rent varying from €2,000 to €2,075. Considering it is a first-time letting and being rented at such a high price, it was surprising that one of the apartments was a bit unclean, with some rubbish and spillage on the floor, and marks on the toilet seat.

An advertisement on MyHome.ie states there is “ample parking available”, but each apartment is limited to one space. There are nine residential blocks consisting of one-bed, two-bed and three-bed apartments, so some tenants won’t have anywhere to leave their car.

Parking spaces are an additional €50 per month, which works out at an extra €600 each year on top of the rent. The development is described as “pet friendly” – but they too are charged rent. Tenants must pay €50 per month per pet and a “pet deposit” of 50pc of the monthly rent.

If you are someone with a dog and a car, you’re looking at more than €25,000 for the year. The Marlet Property Group did not respond to queries about when the onsite amenities will be completed.

There are up to a dozen one-bed apartments being advertised for the same price across Dublin on Daft – and some are even more expensive. An apartment on Pembroke Row near Baggot Street is currently up for rent for €950 per week.

The second line of the advertisement points out how it’s close to multinational headquarters such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Google, so it’s clearly aimed at a certain audience.

The average rent in Dublin now stands at €1,848 per month, according to the latest rent index from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB). Nationally, the average rent is €1,352.

In the three months from April to June, rents underwent the highest national growth rate since the first quarter of 2019.

The old adage “you get what you pay for” definitely doesn’t apply to Ireland’s rental supply, where so much on the market isn’t value for money.

In Salthill, in Galway, a shared bedroom is up for rent for €150 per week. There are four bedrooms in the house and “no cooking facilities available”. On the plus side, your heat and electricity is included. You just have to share your room with a stranger and always eat out.

In Co Clare, a shed at the back of a house – or a one-bed apartment, as it’s advertised – is up for rent for €980 per month. The lease is for a minimum of nine months and utilities are included.

By comparison, in Co Louth, you can currently rent a castle for €2,200 per month. Hatch’s Castle is described on Daft as a “unique place to live in the centre of Ardee town”. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a dining room, drawing room, kitchen and rooftop garden. In Dublin, you get a cramped apartment for that price.

The latest rent index reveals that 10 counties have standardised average rents above €1,000 a month – Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Meath and Wicklow.

The county with the lowest monthly rents is Donegal at €677. A quick search on Daft reveals there are just 26 places available to rent there. For a four-bed house with two bathrooms in Letterkenny, the rent is €875.

Rents are rising nationwide, but the quality of accommodation doesn’t appear to be improving.

After the Budget failed to provide relief for renters, the outlook is not looking optimistic for 2022.