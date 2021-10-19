| 13.5°C Dublin

From parking fees to pet rents, the life of a tenant in Ireland is getting harder

Just when you think the rental market has hit its lowest ebb, it can still shock

Ten counties now have average rent prices of more than €1,000 per month. Stock image Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Expectations can’t get much lower when it comes to Ireland’s rental market – and yet it still finds a way to shock us.

The latest offerings on Daft.ie include a €1,000-a-month studio where you have to move a wardrobe and bed to access the shower; a one-bed house where you get to share a room with three other people for €650, and a newly renovated shed all to yourself for €980 per month.

Finding somewhere affordable that doesn’t involve sleeping next to the kitchen sink is proving elusive for many in 2021.

