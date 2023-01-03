From most common Irish baby surnames to home heating crisis: what we learned from the CSO’s Year in Numbers report

The Central Statistics Office has just released its Year in Numbers report, with a slew of surveys, combined with most recent Census and other data, showing everything from how our population has grown, to how the cost of living has become more expensive and how our employment rates have increased.

Here are ten things we learned from the report:

Baby names

The most common surname for babies born in 2021 was Murphy. This was followed by Kelly, Ryan, Walsh, Byrne, O’Brien, O’Connor, O’Sullivan, McCarthy, and Doyle.

The number of babies born in 2021 was 58,443, an increase of 2,484 from 2020. The 2021 total is almost 22pc lower than 10 years ago when 74,650 births were registered in 2011.

There was a wider variety of names for girls in 2021 with 4,741 girl names registered in 2021, compared to 3,863 boy names.

Fiadh topped the most popular name for girls in 2021 for the first time, ousting the perennially popular name Grace, while Jack remained as the most popular name for boys.

Population

The preliminary population count of Ireland in 2022, as of Census night on April 3, was 5.1 million, an increase of 7.6pc from the Census in 2016. This is the largest population on record in a census since 1841.

It also showed that all counties experienced a growth in population. There were 768,900 people aged 65 and over living in Ireland as of April 2022, which was an increase of 139,100 people since 2016.

The percentage of people now living in Dublin also increased to 28.4pc in 2022 and now stands at 1,451,000 people.

Leitrim remained the county with the lowest population, increasing by 9.5pc since the 2016 census and now totalling at 35,087.

The counties with the highest population growth were Longford (+14pc), Meath (+13pc), Fingal and Kildare (+11pc each).

The counties that recorded the lowest population growth each increased by 5pc between 2016 and 2022. These were Donegal, Kilkenny, Kerry and Tipperary.

Ukrainian arrivals

As of the week ending on November 6, 2022, there were 62,425 people who had arrived from Ukraine to Ireland, of which 34pc of them were 19 or younger.

According to the 2016 Census, there were 4,624 people who were born in Ukraine but were residing in Ireland.

Weddings

Those getting married in Ireland are getting older as the average age of brides in 2021 was 35.4 years and for grooms was 37.4 in opposite-sex marriages.

The most popular form of ceremony for opposite-sex couples was still a Catholic ceremony, at 40pc, closely followed by a civil ceremony at 34pc.

Deaths

Cancer and circulatory disease were the biggest causes of death in Ireland.

A total of 55pc (5,152) of deaths in April, May, and June 2022 were due to cancer and circulatory disease, compared to 57.4pc (3,848) of deaths in 2021.

There were 1,724 deaths due to dementia in 2020, of which 61pc were female, while a total of 527 deaths were due to Alzheimer’s with 67pc being female.

Covid-19

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 totalled at 3,011 in 2021.

In October 2022, it was found that 14pc of workers across all sectors of the economy were not fully vaccinated against the disease.

The accommodation and food service sector had the highest percentage of employees who were not fully vaccinated, at 23pc as of August 2022.

Education

More than half of 25-64 year olds in 2022 have a third-level education, the highest level in the EU-27.

The release also showed that over the last 10 years, there has been an increase in the proportion of those aged 25-64 years old with a third-level education, up from 40pc in 2012 to 53pc in 2022.

A total of 80pc of 2019 graduates were in substantial employment in the first year after graduation and their median or mis-point earnings were €555 per week.

Employment

A record for the rate of employment of 73.5pc was recorded in 2022, the highest since the current series of data collection began in 1998.

The estimated total number of hours worked per week in 2022 was 80.3 million hours, up by 3.2 million hours from 2021.

The number of people employed rose by more than 650,000 over the last 10 years, and the number of unemployed people fell from just over 350,000 to 120,000 over the same period.

According to a survey published in April, more than one quarter of employees said they were very satisfied with their job and two thirds said they were satisfied.

One in nine employees were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their job.

Almost four in ten employees were remote working at some point of 2021, with only one in 12 workers had availed of some form of remote working pre covid-19.

Wealth

In May 2020, the median net wealth value of Irish households was €193,100. Also in 2020, 97pc of households had some form of savings, with a median value of €8,700.

The most recent Survey in Income and Living Conditions painted a different picture as the proportion of people living in enforced deprivation increased from 3.2pc in 2021 to 17.1pc in 2022.

The number of people unable to afford to keep their home adequately warm increased from 3.2pc in 2021 to 7.4 in 2022.

The risk of poverty rate went from 11.6pc in 2021, to 19.9pc in 2022 without Covid-19 income support.

A survey published in December also found that 94pc of respondents had made cutbacks this year due to the cost of living.

A total of 62pc cut back on utilities, 51pc brought less fuel, and 49pc did not buy as much food.

Younger adults were more concerned they could not start a family, with 29pc of 18-29 year olds selecting this option on the survey.

It also found that men were more likely than women to ask for a pay rise to counteract cost-of-living increases.

Crime

Fraud crime rose by the highest level, up to 43pc or by 4,877 to 16,202 incidents, in the 12 months to June 2022.

Theft and related offences also rose significantly, up to 23pc.

The number of homicides fell by 38pc between 2021 and 2022, falling from 64 deaths to 40.

Looking at victims of crime and suspected offenders, in 2021 56pc of recorded victims of Sexual offences were aged less than 18 when the offence occurred.

Among suspected sexual violence offenders, 98pc were male and 18pc were aged under 18 years in 2021.