From ‘Merriongate’ to heatwaves and sporting glories: 21 moments from 2021 we will never forget

2021 was a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows – from the arrival of Covid vaccines offering hope of a way out of the pandemic, to lows when it surged again. And in between there was the HSE cyberattack to contend with, along with a heatwave and sporting glories.

Here are Nicola Anderson’s 21 moments we will never forget from 2021:

1. Great hope came to the nation early in the year when a 95-year-old Dublin woman, who lost her husband to coronavirus, became the first nursing home resident in the country to receive a Covid vaccination.

Maura Byrne received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on January 5 at Hollybrook Lodge in Inchicore.

Her husband of 70 years, Stephen Byrne, had died of Covid the previous April and Maura was unable to attend his funeral as she was battling the virus in hospital.

2. Figures showed Ireland had the highest daily number of new confirmed cases of Covid in the world, with 8,248 cases recorded on January 8, causing the Government to announce a strict lockdown including the closure of all school and all non-essential construction sites.

3. The final report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation was published on January 12. The 3,000-page document stated that approximately 9,000 children died in mother and baby homes between 1925 and 1998, prompting widespread shock and anger amongst survivors over the inquiry’s finding that there was no evidence women had been forced into the homes by Church or State authorities and "very little evidence" of enforced adoptions. The following day Taoiseach Micheál Martin issued a formal State apology to the victims and survivors.

4. A storm erupted on March 26 when it emerged the Chief Executive of the Beacon Hospital had given 20 leftover Covid vaccines to teachers and staff at St Gerard’s, a private secondary school in Bray, Co Wicklow. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly requested the HSE to suspend the vaccine operations at the hospital – which claimed its only goal had been to avoid vaccine wastage.

5. There was another Covid-fuelled blaze after Independent.ie pictures showed a number of Dublin footballers attending a secret training session on the morning of March 31, in breach of Level 5 lockdown guidelines. Dublin GAA suspended senior football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks, while a garda investigation concluded without any fines issued.

6. Rachael Blackmore’s stellar win at the Grand National on April 10, making history to become the first female jockey to win the prestigious race, on board trainer Henry de Bromhead’s Minella Times. It came on the back of major success at the Cheltenham festival where she was crowned leading jockey, with six winners.

7. Hope finally came with the Government announcing a reopening plan for the country from May 10, with inter-county travel allowed, the reopening of all hairdressers, libraries, museums and galleries, up to 50 people allowed to attend religious services and three households allowed to meet outdoors.

8. A sinister blow came with a ransomware attack on the HSE on May 14, unprecedented in the history of the Irish State, affecting almost every part of the healthcare system, already exhausted by the pandemic. Many hospital appointments were cancelled, while it also affected the issuing of daily Covid figure updates for many weeks after that. Two days later, the Department of Health fell victim to a separate cyber attack.

9. President Joe Biden ordered US officials to issue Boris Johnson with a rare diplomatic ‘démarche’ for endangering the Northern Ireland peace process over Brexit, formally rebuking the UK over inflaming tensions in Europe and the North, it emerged on June 9.

10. There was shock after it emerged that over 3,000 domestic violence victims who made emergency calls for help were ‘cancelled’ by gardaí, arising out of an internal report. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris publicly apologised to the victims on June 24 and a number of gardaí are under investigation.

11. A welcome relief from the doom and gloom of Covid came at the end of July, when the country basked in a heatwave, with temperatures reaching 30C in some areas. But then it got officially “too hot” – with Met Éireann issuing a Status Orange high temperature warning on July 20 for six counties in the Midlands and a Status Yellow for the rest of the country. Two days later, Ireland had its first tropical night of 20 years after temperatures stayed above 20 degrees.

12. After ‘Golfgate’ the previous year, came ‘Merriongate’ on July 21. This time the Government was embroiled in an embarrassing debacle over an event held at the Merrion Hotel by former Minister for Children Katherine Zappone on July 21. She subsequently declined a UN role as special envoy – a position already controversial since it emerged she had been nominated to the position by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, though Taoiseach Micheál Martin had not yet been informed.

13. Kellie Harrington’s Olympic gold win in Tokyo gave the nation a much-needed boost. Her triumphant homecoming to Portland Row in Dublin brought the capital to a standstill on August 11 after her boxing win, with the atmosphere “close enough to Italia ’90” according to her neighbours.

14. After an epic six-year run, Dublin senior footballers finally crashed to earth on August 14, when they were beaten by a Mayo hungry to at last secure the illusive All-Ireland win. But yet again, it proved not to be Mayo’s year, with Tyrone going on to lift the Sam Maguire for the first time since 2008 on September 11.

15. New figures from the CSO on August 31 showed the country’s population finally passed the five million point for the first time since the Famine. The new figures showed the population increased by 34,000 between April 2020 and April 2021, with more than 65,000 people immigrating to Ireland in that 12-month period, nearly half of those estimated to be returning Irish nationals.

16. A sad episode from our dark past was brought back with the exhumation of the remains of Baby John, one of the Kerry Babies, by Gardaí at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caherciveen, Co Kerry on September 14. The remains were examined as part of the ongoing cold case investigation, before being reinterred.

17. Some consternation arose over President Michael D Higgins’s decision to decline an invitation to attend a church service alongside Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in Armagh to mark “the centenaries of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland”. The President defended his decision not to attend, saying the title had become “political”. In any event, the queen did not attend on medical advice.

18. By September, over 90pc of Irish people over the age of 16 were now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the highest rate in the European Union. With restrictions easing, by September 18, thousands of workers across the country began returning to their offices and places of work.

19. But in another twist in the pandemic, things took a turn for the worse. By October 13, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he did not guarantee that the removal of Covid restrictions on October 22 would proceed as planned and that the trajectory of the virus had taken ‘a wrong turn’. By October 16, a further 2,180 cases were reported – the highest number in a single day since January.

20. In the midst of these unexpected dark days, the Toy Show was the medicine we needed, no matter what age we happened to be. An average audience of 1.56 million people tuned in on November 26, raising a staggering €6,601,895 for charities – including a €1.1m donation from Revolut co-founder Vlad Yatsenko, after the app experienced technical issues during the programme due to high demand.

21. Omicron reared its head in this country by the end of November, but it had firmly taken hold this week when record numbers of daily Covid cases were recorded. The highest was on Thursday with 20,544 cases.