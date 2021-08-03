| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From Meath GAA to Olympic gold – how Irish coach played ‘huge role’ in Tokyo triumph

Puerto Rico’s gold-winning hurdler pays tribute to her Irish trainer

Porto Rico&rsquo;s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn with her gold medal and Irish coach John Coghlan Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Expand
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Expand
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Expand
. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn sprints for the line Expand

Close

Porto Rico&rsquo;s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn with her gold medal and Irish coach John Coghlan Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Porto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn with her gold medal and Irish coach John Coghlan Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn sprints for the line

. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn sprints for the line

/

Porto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn with her gold medal and Irish coach John Coghlan Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Cathal Dennehy

In many ways what he did was mad, but John Coghlan always saw the method in it. The Dubliner had a good, steady job with Meath GAA, training their best players across various levels for speed and strength. But as a former sprinter who had worked with some of the world’s top athletes, his eyes were always open for a return to the sport he loves best.

That arrived in 2020 with a phone call from his friend Paul Doyle – one of the athletics world’s leading agents – offering him the chance to steer the career of a young, gifted sprint hurdler, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

The Puerto Rican had been a college star, a huge athletic talent whose brother Robert is an NFL linebacker for the Chicago Bears, but she lost her way a little in the professional ranks. Doyle told Coghlan she needed someone with his hurdling expertise to work with her full-time.

Most Watched

Privacy