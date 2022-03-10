From meaningful Christmases to €9 meals, two years of the pandemic have left us all reeling

On December 31, 2019, billions of people around the world were looking forward to what they hoped would be a prosperous new year. That same day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) was notified of an outbreak of a mystery virus in Wuhan, China, and life was suddenly about to change for ever.

It would be another two months before Covid-19 officially arrived on Ireland’s doorstep, but the situation quickly escalated. From the controversial €9 substantial meal to the Beacon Hospital vaccine saga, the pandemic has been filled with moments of bizarreness, tragedy and despair.

New terms such as lockdown, wet pubs and social distancing entered our everyday vocabulary.

As the world learns to live with Covid, many are still trying to recover from the trauma of the past two years.

On February 29, 2020, the Department of Health confirmed the first case in Ireland. A man who travelled from northern Italy, which was at the centre of a major outbreak, tested positive.

Fear spread across Europe as the death toll in Italy mounted.

Ireland recorded its first death from Covid-19 on March 11, 2020. The woman died in a hospital in the east of the country. Her family had to watch her die in isolation, and protocol meant she could not be buried in the clothes she wanted.

It was on that same day that the WHO officially declared Covid-19 a pandemic.

Ireland were due to play Italy in the Six Nations and the game had to be called off due to concerns about the rapid spread of the virus. St Patrick’s Day parades were cancelled. Then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said schools, colleges and childcare facilities were to close.

Employers went into panic mode as staff were asked to work from home where possible, thousands for the first time.

Pub owners were on tenterhooks, wondering if they would get to stay open for one of their busiest days of the year. A few days later, the Government ordered all bars and restaurants to close from midnight for two weeks. Some would not open again for 15 months.

The next day, RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne broadcast live from her garden shed, where she was isolating after displaying symptoms of Covid. She went on to test positive.

St Patrick’s Day was an alien experience as millions sat in their living rooms to watch Mr Varadkar address the nation. “We’re asking people to come together as a nation by staying apart from each other,” he said.

These addresses became a regular occurrence, although Mr Varadkar would later have to defend using quotes from the movies Mean Girls and Terminator 2 when updating the country about the Covid situation, describing the reaction as “snobbish”.

On March 27, Ireland went into full-blown lockdown.

People were only allowed to leave their house for food or medical emergencies and could only exercise within 2km of their home.

Thousands faced unemployment and gardaí set up checkpoints to ask people the purpose of their journeys. Cases continued to rise, the death toll mounted.

Among the doom and gloom, there were uplifting moments. Footage of residents in a flats complex in Ringsend, Dublin, went viral after they invented balcony bingo for everyone confined to their homes.

People lined the streets, socially distanced, to welcome home those returning from hospital after beating Covid. Family members stood in gardens with signs and balloons to wish loved ones a happy birthday as they waved from behind their living room windows.

Hollywood star Matt Damon, who inadvertently found himself stranded in Ireland during lockdown, was adopted as one of our own after he was photographed going swimming in Dalkey with his togs in a SuperValu bag.

Despite the world being consumed by a killer virus, people still found time to ring RTÉ’s Liveline to tell Joe Duffy how outraged they were about the “scandalous” sex scenes in Normal People, the on-screen adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel that aired while the country was in lockdown. “It’s like something from a porno movie, Joe,” one caller complained.

After three months of lockdown, restrictions started to gradually ease, but there were some caveats. The Government introduced the €9 meal, which Higher Education Minister Simon Harris later called “a bit of a mockery”. Bars that never served food before were suddenly dishing out pizzas and burgers.

The majority were complying with regulations, but some were not. Footage of a boozy brunch event at Berlin D2 bar on August 15, 2020 went viral and led to a garda investigation. A barman stood on the counter pouring shots into people’s mouths in what manager Jay Bourke described as “30 seconds of madness”. Those 30 seconds cost the bar its licence.

Four days later, the infamous 81-person Golfgate dinner at the Station House Hotel resulted in a seismic fallout. EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan resigned in the aftermath. Other high-profile attendees included Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe and former RTÉ presenter Sean O’Rourke.

Last month, Galway West Independent TD Noel Grealish, former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy, hotel owner John Sweeney and his son James Sweeney had charges against them dismissed after Judge Mary Fahy found a division of the room into two smaller rooms meant the event complied with the rules in place at the time.

Politicians came under increasing pressure to make the right calls, but some disastrous interviews damaged the public’s faith.

In an interview with Virgin Media News, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly likened children going back to school to jumping on a trampoline.

When asked about the risk associated with sending children back, he said going on trampolines and driving are also risky. Taoiseach Micheál Martin agreed it “wasn’t his best interview”.

There were few organisations or politicians who escaped without some sort of controversy. Labour leader Alan Kelly blamed being “distracted by watching the Man United match” when he was photographed not wearing a face mask on the Luas.

The GAA came under fire as county final celebrations across the country got out of hand. County boards condemned what happened and the GAA went on to suspend all club games at the start of October.

After enjoying some brief respite, Ireland found itself plunged back into lockdown in October due to rising cases. Yet there was a sense of hope in November after Pfizer announced its vaccine candidate was more than 90pc effective in preventing serious illness from Covid.

On November 27, Micheál Martin delivered his speech about a meaningful Christmas. He told how hope was on the horizon with vaccine deliveries due to get under way within weeks.

Pubs and restaurants that served food were allowed to reopen from December 4; people could now travel within their own county, and cinemas, theatres and museums were allowed to trade. From December 18, inter-county travel was allowed so people could visit loved ones for Christmas.

The cart was put before the horse. On December 20, Nphet confirmed more than 700 cases of the virus and the decision was made to go back into lockdown on Christmas Eve.

A few days later, the HSE received 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Annie Lynch (79), from the Liberties in Dublin, was the first person in the country to be vaccinated, on December 29.

As the health service tried to get the vaccine roll-out up and running, Ireland had entered its darkest period of the pandemic, with the death toll rising in the hundreds.

January 2021 saw daily cases of between 6,000 and 8,000. The highly transmissible Delta variant had taken hold and was leading to a spike in hospitalisations and deaths.

The decision was made to roll out vaccines on a priority basis.

Elderly people, frontline workers and those with underlying conditions were to be jabbed first. Or so we thought. Stories of vaccine queue jumping emerged, and with the country in lockdown for the first five months of 2021, patience began to grow thin.

Anti-lockdown protests were being organised across the country, and one garda was injured on Grafton Street after a protester launched a firework at him. A number of arrests were made, and laws were introduced to help ensure compliance with restrictions.

Three people were fined after driving more than 80km to collect takeaway burgers. Gardaí were raiding shebeens on a weekly basis.

In the courts, four pubs were successful in their case against FBD Insurance, which tried to avoid having to pay out on business interruption claims brought as a result of the pandemic.

The “we’re all in this together” ethos witnessed in the first few months of 2020 had long gone.

By the time restrictions were eased at the end of May, people were desperate to socialise. Chief medical officer Tony Holohan took to Twitter to condemn scenes in Dublin city centre as large crowds gathered to enjoy the good weather. His comments drew a fierce backlash on social media from people who felt they had already sacrificed so much. Nphet was accused of being “anti-alcohol” by some commentators.

Pressure then mounted on the Government to speed up the vaccine roll-out in a bid to restore freedom. “Ramping up” soon became the most over-used phrase of the summer. Yet while the roll-out gathered pace, so too did the anti-vaccine movement. Shops complying with regulations were being targeted by anti-maskers. Hospitals were having to call gardaí as anti-vaxxers protested on their premises, claiming the pandemic was all a hoax.

The introduction of vaccine passes to gain entry to pubs and restaurants created much controversy, and fake certs were soon being sold on the dark web for up to €100.

As December approached, the ghosts of Christmas past loomed large. The Government adopted a cautious approach. On December 1, the first case of Omicron was identified in Ireland. The Cabinet agreed to reintroduce some restrictions, mainly on the hospitality sector. Pubs and restaurants would be allowed to trade, but a curfew of 8pm was imposed.

More than 20,000 cases a day were being recorded in the week after Christmas, yet hospitalisations remained steady. On January 21, the public was caught by surprise when the Government announced it would be approving a mass lifting of restrictions, as recommended by Nphet.

The hospitality sector would be allowed to trade as normal, nightclubs reopened and digital Covid passes were no longer required. It felt as though the pandemic was finally drawing to a close.

Now the mandatory requirement to wear face masks has been removed.

For the first time in two years, people are able to see others smile in shops.

Ireland has recorded more than 1.2 million cases and more than 6,400 deaths. Thousands lost mothers, fathers, grandparents, sisters, brothers and friends. Some are battling the effects of long Covid; businesses have suffered irreparable financial damage and frontline workers have endured the most difficult years of their careers.

Reeling in the Years 2020 and 2021 will be a difficult watch, but hopefully when they air the pandemic will feel like a distant memory.