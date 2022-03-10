| 4.2°C Dublin

From meaningful Christmases to €9 meals, two years of the pandemic have left us all reeling

March 11, 2020 was the day everything changed, but few realised just how long the impact would last

A garda car patrols an almost empty O'Connell Street during the lockdown restrictions in the centre of Dublin on January 23, 2021. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters Expand
Among the doom and gloom of the pandemic, there were uplifting moments Expand

A garda car patrols an almost empty O'Connell Street during the lockdown restrictions in the centre of Dublin on January 23, 2021. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Among the doom and gloom of the pandemic, there were uplifting moments

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

On December 31, 2019, billions of people around the world were looking forward to what they hoped would be a prosperous new year. That same day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) was notified of an outbreak of a mystery virus in Wuhan, China, and life was suddenly about to change for ever.

It would be another two months before Covid-19 officially arrived on Ireland’s doorstep, but the situation quickly escalated. From the controversial €9 substantial meal to the Beacon Hospital vaccine saga, the pandemic has been filled with moments of bizarreness, tragedy and despair.

