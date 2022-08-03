| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From dust clouds, hopes of a bright future: End of an era as demolition squad is sent in to take down iconic Dalymount stand

A packed Dalymount Park during a match between Ireland and Italy in 1985. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand
The Connaught Street stand at Dalymount Park had been showing signs of its age in recent times and will soon be demolished Expand

Close

A packed Dalymount Park during a match between Ireland and Italy in 1985. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

A packed Dalymount Park during a match between Ireland and Italy in 1985. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The Connaught Street stand at Dalymount Park had been showing signs of its age in recent times and will soon be demolished

The Connaught Street stand at Dalymount Park had been showing signs of its age in recent times and will soon be demolished

/

A packed Dalymount Park during a match between Ireland and Italy in 1985. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

It was the iconic place to be if you wanted to listen to the Dalymount roar ripple in all its glory.

Much more than just that, it was the best observation point to watch the famous encounter between Ireland and England in 1957, in front of a crowd of some 48,000.

Related topics

More On Bohemian FC

Most Watched

Privacy