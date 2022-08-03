From dust clouds, hopes of a bright future: End of an era as demolition squad is sent in to take down iconic Dalymount stand

It was the iconic place to be if you wanted to listen to the Dalymount roar ripple in all its glory.

Much more than just that, it was the best observation point to watch the famous encounter between Ireland and England in 1957, in front of a crowd of some 48,000.

And it was the much-coveted spot to marvel at Pele and his Santos teammates as they took on the combined side of Bohemians and Drumcondra on a bitterly cold day in 1972.

But soon, the old Connaught Street Stand at Dalymount Park will be no more. The demolition squad have been sent in to take it down.

From the clouds of dust come hopes of a brighter future for the north Dublin stadium.

Worryingly for fans, when this might happen is all up in the air, however. The ground was initially set to be completed in time for the 2020 European Championships.

The redevelopment became mired in a series of complications, including Shelbourne’s decision to remain at their current home, Tolka Park.

Last week, Dublin City Council (DCC) outlined concerns around the rapidly escalating cost of the redevelopment of the stadium.

It is now set to examine two alternative options to the original plan in which Bohemians were to share the stadium with Shelbourne.

After that, the stand – which had been opened by Minister Oscar Traynor in 1953 – lapsed into near dereliction

The most recent estimates for the project were in excess of €52 million, a figure described in the DCC statement as “a substantial increase on the estimated costing of €36m that was completed as part of the appraisal in 2018”.

A statement last week said that the cost was now “potentially unviable for any benefit it will return over its life cycle”.

It was on July 22, 2009, that the Connaught Street Stand was last heaving with fans – who witnessed the painful defeat of Bohemians at the hands of Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

The Connaught Street stand at Dalymount Park had been showing signs of its age in recent times and will soon be demolished

That loss – and with it the failure to progress to the next round – brought an additional blow for the hosts as they lost out on the financial boost needed to maintain their status at the top of the Irish football tree.

A friendly against Liverpool the following month was the final time the stand was used, as the club experienced a decline in fortunes.

After that, the stand – which had been opened by Minister Oscar Traynor in 1953 – lapsed into near dereliction, covered in graffiti and with weeds sprouting up through the concrete.

Efforts were made by supporters to keep it looking somewhat presentable, with clean-up days last year organised by Gerry Sexton of the Gypsies Supporters Club.

“It was sad to see it go the way it did – over the years the concrete was eroding and the weeds were growing up. It got to the stage where it was just an eyesore,” he said.

Mr Sexton has been going to the stadium – dubbed the home of Irish football – since the 1970s when he travelled to games with his father from Pimlico in the Liberties area of the capital.

“Dalymount just drew me back,” he explained.

He recalled the “magic” of watching Don Given score a hat-trick in Ireland’s famous 3-0 win over the USSR back in 1974.

“It was really special – there were over 40,000 people there that day,” he said.

The demolition of the stand, while sad, is a positive development. “Hopefully it is the start of a new era,” said Mr Sexton.

“I’m glad we’re staying in Dalymount Park [but] it badly needs renovation. In the last three to five years, the club membership has increased dramatically, from 400 to 500 to 1,800 members, with the girls’ teams and the schoolboy teams – they all want to be part of it and that’s great.”

Bohs historian Gerry Farrell described the stand as “iconic”, but agreed that the demolition is a positive step after “years of talking”.

We’ve had a lot of fans asking us for chunks of the concrete stand once it is demolished – it will be like the Berlin Wall

“Lots of fans are looking forward to the redevelopment as we have had so many false dawns in recent years,” he said.

Mr Farrell did not watch many games from the Connaught Street stand – usually preferring the “shed end” – but he recalls being there in 2001 for the cup semi-final against Bray Wanderers.

“It was sideways rain and Baltic – me and my dad went and we got soaked and then we moved to the main stand after half-time. We were absolutely frozen stiff.”

Daniel Lambert, chief operating officer for Bohemians, has “mixed feelings” over the demolition of the famous old stand.

He remembered the excitement on “freezing” winter nights of watching the football with his dad during the early 1990s, when a bitter wind would rip through the Connaught Street stand.

“We’ve had a lot of fans asking us for chunks of the concrete stand once it is demolished – it will be like the Berlin Wall,” he said.

The seats on the stand are being offered to members as mementoes – though Mr Lambert pointed out that they had been a relatively recent addition to a stand which had been terrace-only for most of its life.

Meanwhile, he believes the big change for locals will come when the landmark towering lights of Dalymount Park – which have been there for the last 60 years – are taken down in the next 12 to 18 months.

“A lot of people will miss them because they can be seen for miles around,” he said.

“The council have recognised that they are part of the skyline and efforts will be made to keep them looking somewhat similar to what they are today, but the light from the old-fashioned bulbs can’t be replicated, so that will be the big change.”