From Covent Garden style plans to a Guinness descendant using a 114-year-old legal clause to repossess – what next for the derelict Iveagh Market?

Locals in Dublin’s Liberties have new sense of hope for market’s future after earl swoops in, writes Conor Feehan

Dublin's Iveagh Market, which first opened in 1906, has fallen into disrepair. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Dublin&rsquo;s Iveagh Market, which first opened in 1906, has fallen into disrepair. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Dublin’s Iveagh Market, which first opened in 1906, has fallen into disrepair. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Colin Keegan

Dublin’s Iveagh Market, which first opened in 1906, has fallen into disrepair. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

Who owns the historic Iveagh Market that has been lying derelict in the heart of Dublin’s Liberties for the last 20 years?

Dublin City Council and hotelier Martin Keane have been in and out of the courts trying to lay claim to it since 2008.

But Arthur Edward Rory Guinness, the fourth Earl of Iveagh, whose family built the iconic market at the beginning of the 1900s, has now put the cat among the pigeons by invoking a clause contained in the original deeds from 1906 to repossess it. The locks were changed yesterday, a new security company was installed to secure it, and both Dublin City Council and Martin Keane spent yesterday consulting their own legal advisors to establish where they stood, which appeared to be out in the cold.

