From Cork to the corridors of power: The rise and rise of the Coveney brothers

While Simon joined the family 'firm' on the untimely death of his father, Hugh, a former government minister, his brother Patrick climbed the greasy poll of business to lead food firm Greencore, while a third brother Rory is a key figure devising strategy behind the scenes in RTÉ.

Simon, the would-be leader of Fine Gael who was dramatically outmanoeuvred in the 2017 contest that followed the resignation of party leader and Taoiseach Enda Kenny, now waits in the wings, young enough to know that a second chance will come his way and ambitious enough to be ready to seize it when it does.

In the past, Varadkar has hinted that he is not going to hang around in politics for decades. So, Simon Coveney may get his chance sooner than might be expected.

RTÉ strategic planner: Rory Coveney

While Varadkar successfully plotted the succession stakes in Fine Gael through the parliamentary party, it was Coveney who won the popular vote of party members that guaranteed him a seat at the cabinet table.

As Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Coveney has been wearing the green jersey since his appointment, implacable in his insistence that there will be no return to a 'hard' border in Ireland and that there can be no 'veto' given to the DUP in the tortuous Brexit negotiations that played out this week.

His critics would say that his 'hardline stance' hasn't helped in the delicate balancing act needed to get a deal through the House of Commons.

But people tend to forget that Civil War politics still run deep in old political families. Just because you are steeped in Fine Gael doesn't mean you are soft on the 'national question', particularly coming from Michael Collins country, where aspirations for a 32-county Republic are still much stronger than in liberal Dublin.

Some of the political establishment were shocked when, in November 2017, Coveney left no doubt that he was in the old Fine Gael/Peter Barry Cork-based 32-county tradition.

'Minister for Fish & Ships'

"I am a constitutional nationalist; I would like to see a united Ireland in my lifetime, if possible in my political lifetime," he said, sentiments that were regarded by the naysayers as at best indelicate at a time when unionists and their supporters in the Conservative Party were beginning to retreat back to the familiar siege mentality.

In action: Simon Coveney with EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier this week

But it was a view that would go down well in the dangerous waters of constituency politics in Cork, in which the Coveney family were well schooled by their influential father Hugh, who was first elected to the Dáil in 1981 for Cork South-Central. A wealthy architect and businessman, he was appointed Minister for the Marine and Defence - or as he was dubbed by some commentators, 'Minister for Fish & Ships' - in 1994.

The following year, in what has been described as a "nasty little row", it emerged that Hugh Coveney had solicited for business for his consultancy back in Cork in an "offhand" kind of way, along the lines of "if there's anything going, don't forget about us".

It contravened the principle that ministers should not be involved in private business dealings, a dictum that had led to the sacking of several government ministers.

Hugh Coveney was so highly regarded within Fine Gael, and the transgression regarded as so minor, that he was moved 'sideways' by the then Taoiseach John Bruton, to a junior ministry. In March 1998, some weeks after being questioned about having an Ansbacher account, he fell from a cliff while out walking near his home, apparently trying to rescue one of his dogs, and drowned.

"He was the perfect father, or as close to it as I have ever seen," his eldest son, Oxford-educated Patrick, told his funeral Mass. "He often spoke to me of the vision he had of my brothers and sister returning from their voyage as they rounded Roches Point in Cork Harbour. I think that might have been the proudest moment of his life...

"He was my best friend and I will always resent the fact that he was taken from me before I could repay that friendship."

Family support: Patrick Coveney at the Fine Gael hustings in Cork beside a poster for his brother, Simon. Photo: Colin O’Riordan

It was a sentiment that captured the image of the close-knit family of seven children who grew up in a small city where a group of families know as the 'Merchant Princes' controlled much of the political and business life, and engaged in healthy pursuits like sailing and rugby, at which most of the Coveney children excelled.

Suspended for drinking

Patrick would also say that his younger brother had to "grow up very quickly" following the death of their father.

But while Simon has a posh boy 'goody goody' image, he also had the burden of being a second son.

He got into trouble as a boarder at fee-paying Clongowes Wood College, where he was suspended for drinking and later expelled for 'going over the wall' one night to attend a beach party in Brittas Bay. But it was recognised that he was a Clongowes boy at heart and he was taken back by the school.

Political observers say that he gets on very well with other Jesuit-educated politicians such as Eamon Ryan, even though they may have differing political views.

His elder brother Patrick, who will be 49 on Wednesday, was Graduate of the Year at UCC in 1992, worked for the McKinsey consultancy firm before joining Greencore, where he served as chief financial officer before succeeding David Dilger as chief executive in 2007. He is said to be a close confidant of Simon.

Greencore, which employs more than 11,000 people, is the biggest sandwich maker in Britain. Living in a palatial house in Ranelagh, Dublin, his earnings package as the boss of one of Ireland's biggest food companies has varied from €6m to €3.6m a year depending on the company's performance.

The size of executive pay was not something that pleased shareholders at the 2017 annual general meeting.

A third Coveney brother, Rory (45), joined RTÉ in 2007 and was appointed 'strategic advisor' to the director general in 2011. He is now "at the centre of strategic planning in the organisation" at a time when the station is severely cash-strapped and director general Dee Forbes is looking for an injection of €55m from the government.

In the Coveney household, the 'family seat' in Cork was always earmarked for Simon, even though it was thrust upon him unexpectedly at the age of 26.

Personable, sincere and committed, he was a shoo-in for the seat in the by-election caused by the death of his father. As one of the party's 'young guns', he was eager to take jobs like assistant chief whip and secretary of the parliamentary party which gave him access and recognition, not only in the parliamentary party but in the constituency organisations around the country.

He also got some street cred as spokesperson on drugs and youth affairs before moving on to greater things in Fine Gael and government.

At a local level, he also showed his mettle, getting elected as an MEP for Munster in 2004 (he gave up the seat in 2007 to remain in national politics) becoming Minister for Agriculture Food and Marine in 2011, Minister for Defence in a 2014 reshuffle and Minister for Housing under Enda Kenny in 2016.

Married to IDA executive Ruth Forney, the couple have three daughters and live in Carrigaline.

Given Coveney's popularity within the wider party, Leo Varadkar sensibly decided to keep him close and appointed him Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, a pivotal role going into the Brexit negotiations that have focused on the implications of Britain leaving the EU for the vexed question of the Irish border.

Insiders indicate that although he sometimes came across as more strident in his dealings with Britain's negotiators, there was no attempt by Coveney to use the issue to undermine or plot against his party leader Varadkar, who, while seen as a very pragmatic politician, is not regarded as having the same Fine Gael credentials as his deputy.

While he may have huge grassroots support, there are some in Fine Gael who regard him as someone born with a silver spoon and whose name and background opened doors while they had to slog long and hard just to get on the ticket.

Against that, Simon Coveney is bright, hard-working and, as when he carried the coffin of Maria Bailey's father, councillor John Bailey, knows the value of family loyalty within the wider Fine Gael organisation.

As Irish Foreign Minister, he now plays on the European stage, but he knows that all politics is local and the value of playing the long game.

