From cockroaches to ‘an unknown dead animal’, food safety breaches up 40pc after pandemic reopening

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued 40pc more enforcement orders to food businesses in 2021 than during the previous year.

In total the FSAI served 59 food business with enforcement orders last year for breaches of food safety legislation.

The FSAI said the increase in numbers “largely reflects” the reopening of many food businesses following long periods of temporary closures in 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19.

Published today, the 2021 report reiterated the importance of “robust food safety management systems” and stressed that the legal responsibility lies with food businesses to ensure that the food they sell is compliant with food safety legislation and is safe to eat.

According to the report, between January 1 and December 31, 2021, 47 closure orders, two improvement orders and 10 prohibition orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE), local authority veterinary inspectors and officers of the FSAI to companies throughout the country.

The report states that a “number of recurring food safety issues” were identified in food businesses during 2021, which resulted in enforcement orders being served.

They include evidence of pest activity and infestation, poor knowledge of basic food safety and hygiene rules, inadequate facilities for staff hygiene and cleaning within the food business, and inadequate temperature control in the storage and preparation of food.

The FSAI also reported that two closure orders and three prohibition orders were served on food businesses during the month of December - for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998, and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

A closure order was issued to Express Fish and Chips, Kill of the Grange, Monkstown, Co Dublin on December 17 and lifted four days later.

The order was served because the inspector found “a significant amount of rat droppings under waste bins and throughout the waste and food storage room on the floors”. The FSAI said the carcass of an “unknown dead animal” was also evident on the floor of the waste and food storage room.

DFC Take-Away, Dorset Street Lower, Dublin 1 was ordered to close from December 10-14. The report said: “The detection of cockroaches in the premises has been a persistent issue and concern was evident in previous inspections carried on the 18 June 2021”. It said the “current pest control procedures in place are not robust enough” for managing and controlling the risk of cockroaches entering the premises.

Meanwhile, Prohibition Orders were also issued to Pinoy Sari, Sari Store Limited (Mary Street Little, Dublin 7); Ballinwillin House (Mitchelstown, Cork) and Healing with Hemp (Clones, Monaghan) throughout December.

Commenting on the annual report, FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said being served with an enforcement order is a very serious matter for food businesses.

“Unfortunately, many of the reasons cited for enforcement orders concern the basic requirements for food safety and hygiene and should not be happening in any food business. There is absolutely no excuse for negligent food practices at any time,” she said.

"Enforcement Orders are served on food businesses only when a serious risk to consumer health has been established or where there are a number of ongoing serious breaches of food legislation.

"All food businesses must recognise that they are legally bound to ensure that the food they produce is safe to eat and that they implement and support a strong food safety culture, within the business.

"Consumers have a right to safe food. Non-compliance by food businesses will not be tolerated and all breaches of food safety legislation will be dealt with the full extent of the law.”