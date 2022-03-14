From Calypso contests to Ronan Keating: how cities around the world are celebrating St Patrick’s Day

This Thursday will mark our first proper St Patrick’s Day in three years after the pandemic forced the cancellation of most festivals and parades around the world.

So now that we can drown the shamrock again and bedeck ourselves in dubious green ensembles and leprechaun hats, how are other countries celebrating our patron saint? With more events than you can shake a shillelagh at, it seems. We take a look at some of the best.

South Boston will stage a lavish parade on Sunday, March 20 with up to one million spectators expected to attend.

Running since 1901 thanks to the city’s large Irish-American population, the parade will feature colourful floats, marching bands and plenty of entertainment for revellers. For music fans, American Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will perform for three nights in House of Blues.

Sydney

St Patrick’s Day will see the popular Rocks neighbourhood transformed into an Irish village. Proceedings will kick off on Sunday with a parade alongside a market featuring Irish food and crafts. Children can make their own Séimí Seamrógs (shamrock puppets), have their face painted and even get a temporary tattoo. There will also be a table quiz “as Gaeilge” and an Irish movie night featuring not one but two films starring Brendan Gleeson.

Liverpool

Given that three-quarters of the city's population have Irish connections, it’s little wonder it goes all out for Patrick’s Day. Centred around the Baltic Triangle area, there will be a parade of marching bands performing Celtic music with Irish bar Flanagan’s Apple forming a cornerstone for the celebrations.

Singapore

The annual event is celebrated here with a colourful parade, cultural events and organised pub crawls. The main highlight is the two-day St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival held on the streets of Boat Quay running from March 15-17. One particularly popular spot is Molly Malone’s, which was the first Irish bar to open in Singapore back in 1995.





Paris

There are Irish-themed parties in bars and venues all over the French capital this week. But this being Paris, they do things in a more chic fashion so people are encouraged to pay tribute to one of our greatest-ever writers, Oscar Wilde, who died there in 1900. You can retrace his footsteps from his favourite cafés, the hotel where he died and his final resting place at Père-Lachaise cemetery.

Montserrat

Did you know this sun-drenched Caribbean island is the only other place in the world that marks March 17 with a public holiday?

Dubbed the "Emerald Isle" in memory of its Irish settlers, Montserrat even uses a green shamrock as its official passport stamp and celebrates with a ten-day festival and parade. Celebrations start with a “freedom run” followed by a nature hike, and a junior calypso competition and multiple events that merge Irish and African heritage.

Dubai

The city will lay on a three-day festival based in the Irish Village and running from March 17-19. There will be live music and performances alongside artists flown in especially for the event.

The festival will end with the live screening of the Six Nations clash between Ireland and Scotland on Saturday. Over in the famous McGettigan’s pub, stars including The Coronas, Hermitage Green, Mundy and Róisín O will take to the stage while Ronan Keating will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 18.





