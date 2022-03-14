| 9.8°C Dublin

From Calypso contests to Ronan Keating: how cities around the world are celebrating St Patrick’s Day

Festivalgoers in Montserrat, the only place outside Ireland to mark St Patrick's Day as a national holiday. Photo: Montserrat Tourism Division/PA Expand

This Thursday will mark our first proper St Patrick’s Day in three years after the pandemic forced the cancellation of most festivals and parades around the world.

So now that we can drown the shamrock again and bedeck ourselves in dubious green ensembles and leprechaun hats, how are other countries celebrating our patron saint? With more events than you can shake a shillelagh at, it seems. We take a look at some of the best.

Boston

