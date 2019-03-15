From 'Bosco' to 'Playback': RTÉ's Marian retires

RTÉ presenter and producer Marian Richardson has retired after a career spanning four decades at the State broadcaster.

Ms Richardson, who presented children's favourite 'Bosco' and produced and presented 'Playback' on RTÉ Radio One, had become one of the most well known faces and voices at Montrose over the years.

RTÉ colleagues such as Aonghus McAnally and Eileen Dunne turned out to bid her a fond farewell at a retirement party yesterday.

The broadcaster spoke of suffering osteoarthritis in 2014 and ultimately she was forced to have a knee operation, but she was soon busy once again at the station.

The one-time aspiring actress toured with a theatre company when she completed her education and went on to utilise her passion for current affairs, working freelance at the BBC. Ms Richardson filed radio interviews to Dublin from England, telling stories of the Irish in London working in construction and of those that frequented the Irish bars in Kilburn and Camden during the 1970s.

She had a passion for working on air, as a producer and for being part of a team of news and current affairs broadcasters. She also presented on 2fm before transferring to 'Women Today'. She moved to the RTÉ newsroom in the mid-1980s to work on 'Morning Ireland' and the 'News at One', and then to the TV desk and the Oireachtas unit.

But she then returned to the Radio Centre as a producer, at the helm of 'Today with Pat Kenny' before moving to 'Drivetime'. She presented and produced 'Playback' for the past nine years.

Irish Independent