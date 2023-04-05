From Bloody Sunday to the hunger strikes: 10 tense and tragic events that defined the Troubles

The bullet-riddled van in which eight IRA men were killed at Loughgall RUC station

The Northern conflict arguably began in January 1969 when loyalists violently attacked a civil rights march at Burntollet Bridge and was perhaps bookended by the Omagh bomb in August 1998 – months after the Good Friday Agreement – which turned out to be the worst atrocity of all.

But in between were key moments and turning points, troughs of terror and bloodshed that marked three decades of suffering.

Bloody Sunday – 1972

Soldiers take cover behind armoured cars while dispersing people with CS gas in Derry on January 30, 1972. Photo: PA

The British army had been sent to Northern Ireland amid worsening unrest and riots, and was initially welcomed with cups of tea by nationalists who were being burnt out.

Relations soon soured, particularly as a result of army sweeps in August 1971 that rounded up hundreds for arbitrary internment.

The following January, the British parachute regiment opened fire on unarmed civil rights demonstrators in Derry, killing 14 civilians.

The UWC strike – 1974

The Sunningdale Agreement is signed at Northcote House in 1973

The British and Irish governments arrived at a power-sharing deal for unionists and nationalists in talks at Sunningdale, England, in 1973. But the Stormont administration was torpedoed by an Ulster Workers Council strike, involving loyalist paramilitaries and fomented by a firebrand Ian Paisley.

SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon later called the Good Friday Agreement: “Sunningdale for slow learners.”

The Miami Showband & Kingsmill massacres – 1975 & 76

The Miami Showband (from left) Tony Geraghty, Fran O'Toole, Ray Millar, Des McAlea, Brian McCoy and Stephen Travers

Brought home the increasing viciousness of the conflict and capacity for civil war.

The Dublin showband band had just played Banbridge and were heading home when stopped at a fake military checkpoint: five were shot dead, including lead vocalist Fran O’Toole.

The next year, the IRA responded by murdering 10 innocent protestants, forced from a work bus.

The Peace People –1976

Betty Williams pictured with Mairead Corrigan

Three children of the Maguire family died when an IRA getaway car crashed into them after its driver was shot by a soldier (their surviving mother later died by suicide).

It led to the formation of the Peace People by Betty Williams and Mairead Corrigan, the children’s aunt. Their popular demonstrations offered hope and the organisers won the Nobel peace prize. But the effort slowly waned as the warring continued.

Warrenpoint – 1979

Aftermath of the Warrenpoint massacre in 1979

On the same day that King Charles’ beloved ‘Uncle Dickie,’ Lord Mountbatten, was murdered by a boat bomb in Mullaghmore, the IRA claimed a stunning parallel military success.

A one-two bombing first shattered an army convoy and then blew up survivors at Narrow Water castle, where it was reckoned they would seek shelter. Nineteen members of the parachute regiment died in what the IRA touted as revenge for Bloody Sunday.

The Hunger Strikes – 1981

Bobby Sands

Ten men died in a republican effort to achieve prisoner-of-war status in Northern jails rather than ‘criminalisation’ as terrorists.

A staggered fast caught the attention of the world and helped portray British prime minister Margaret Thatcher as an unfeeling monster.

Bobby Sands was the first republican martyr of many, sparking massive rioting and an upsurge in violence. The drawn-out drama reinvigorated the IRA and radicalised many in the Republic too.

The Brighton bomb – 1984

The Grand Hotel, Brighton, in 1984 after the bomb

The IRA’s attempt at vengeance killed five in an early-morning blast at the Grand Hotel, where delegates to the Conservative Party conference were staying.

A month earlier, Patrick Magee had placed a bomb behind a bath panel in room 629, along with a timer device. Eventual detonation brought down a massive chimney stack that tore through several floors, ripping off the edge of Mrs Thatcher’s bathroom. Unharmed, she defiantly carried on with conference.

The IRA said they “only have to be lucky once”.

Loughgall – 1987

The bullet-riddled van in which eight IRA men were killed at Loughgall RUC station

The SAS, British special forces, were lying in wait after obtaining intelligence of an imminent IRA attack on Loughgall RUC (Royal Ulster Constabulary) station in May 1987.

A digger approached and tipped a bomb over the wall – followed by a van containing eight IRA members. The thin-metal van was then raked with fire and all inside died – with a civilian driving nearby also killed for good measure.

It was the IRA’s biggest reverse during the Troubles and hampered recruitment.

Enniskillen – 1987

The scene of the Enniskillen bomb seconds after the blast. Photo: Pacemaker)

The bombing of a Remembrance Sunday ceremony at a monument to honour World War I dead caused reverberations of shock around the world. Ten civilians and a police officer died in what was a particularly callous crime, dubbed both inhuman and cowardly.

The IRA said it had been targeting soldiers, expecting a rank to be drawn up where the bomb was located. It apologised for the deaths and the unit responsible was disbanded.

Milltown Cemetery – 1988

Michael Stone attacks mourners at an IRA funeral in Milltown cemetery in March 1988

This epitomised the tit-for-tat nature of the self-feeding killing machine in the North, and was like a Remembrance Day in reverse.

First, three unarmed IRA members had been killed in Gibraltar by the SAS while scouting an operation. At their burial in Milltown a loyalist killer named Michael Stone threw hand grenades at mourners and fired a pistol – all captured on TV.

Three died, and three days later two British army corporals accidentally drove into the funeral cortege.

Dragged from their vehicle, their battered and near-naked bodies were later recovered at a GAA pitch.