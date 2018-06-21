On Wednesday night, former Anglo CEO David Drumm began a six year jail term after he was found guilty for his part in a €7.2bn plot to defraud the markets during the 2008 financial crisis

On Wednesday night, former Anglo CEO David Drumm began a six year jail term after he was found guilty for his part in a €7.2bn plot to defraud the markets during the 2008 financial crisis

From Anglo Irish Bank to Mountjoy: What prison life will be like for disgraced banker David Drumm

The convicted fraudster spent last night in Dublin's Mountjoy Prison - which houses imprisoned members of the Kinahan cartel as well as many other high-profile criminals.

It is expected Drumm will serve the majority of his sentence elsewhere, but the choice of prison has not yet been revealed. Jailed for his attempts to dishonestly create the impression that Anglo's customer deposits were €7.2bn larger than they really were, the only number he will now be associated with is prisoner number 102640.

Here is what prison life has in store for the disgraced banker. Arrival at Mountjoy Like all criminals, Drumm would have had to undergo a medical examination upon entry to Mountjoy.

His photographs, fingerprints and measurements would also have been taken. It is likely he will be serving his sentence with the prison's general population.

Drumm will be subject to monitoring as this is the first time he has been convicted of an offence. Former Anglo Irish Bank executives John Bowe and Willie McAteer and the former chief executive of Irish Life and Permanent, Denis Casey all served part of their sentences in Mountjoy.

Early nights Strict new security arrangements have been implemented in Mountjoy in recent months.

The prison has been on virtual shutdown from 8pm until 8am, and nobody can move without being monitored and recorded on camera.

Cells are unlocked for breakfast at 8.15am, lunch at 12pm and tea at around 4pm. Structured activities in schools and workshops take place throughout the day and prisoners can avail of the gym during recreation time.

Most prisoners spend up to eight hours outside their cells each day. Visiting rights Drumm would have provided details of people he expects to visit him throughout his time in jail.

He also will get a certain amount of calls each week and would have had to supply contact details of those he wishes to keep in touch with. Family and friends will have to give up to 48 hours notice when they want to visit Drumm. Visiting times at Mountjoy are Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the specific times of 10.15am, 11.00am, 14.15pm or 15.00pm.

Will he serve his full six years? David Drumm was sentenced to six years but it is expected he will only serve a maximum of 4.5. All prisoners get remission of 25pc and are rewarded for good behaviour. A source said prison officers do not expect Drumm to cause any trouble inside.

He also previously served five months in a Boston prison in the US and will receive credit for this time.

Online Editors