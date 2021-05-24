| 1.4°C Dublin

From €25,000 umbrellas to greenhouses, here’s how pubs are preparing for outdoor reopening

As hospitality gets ready to open outdoors on June 7, publicans and restaurateurs are getting creative to cope with the Irish weather

Patsy Simion, general manager of Fallon's of Kilcullen, at their outdoor dining area covered by a 7x7-metre umbrella. Photo: Mark Condren

Patsy Simion, general manager of Fallon’s of Kilcullen, at their outdoor dining area covered by a 7x7-metre umbrella. Photo: Mark Condren

Geraldine Gittens

Restaurants and pubs are installing new outdoor dining options ahead of reopening on June 7.

Greenhouses, umbrella installations, glass pagodas, covered pods, and retractable roofs are all being erected to shelter diners from wind and rain.

