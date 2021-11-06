From €100k wedding cake, Christmas in jail and trips to Russia – 11 stories Seán Quinn’s family wants us to forget

The family of ex-billionaire Seán Quinn has convinced Google to ‘forget’ much of their past, including reports of lavish spending and court battles over the collapse of Anglo Irish Bank.
Dozens of articles featuring Mr Quinn and his adult children have been “delisted” by the search engine.
Consumers have been paying a 2pc levy on all non-life insurance policies since 2012 as a result of the impact the collapse of Quinn Insurance on the State’s Insurance Compensation Fund.
But the family have successful moved to “delist” the articles by making requests to Google under EU privacy law, known as the “right to erasure” or “right to be forgotten”.
While the articles still exist on sites such as Independent.ie, they will be harder to find via the search engine.
Here are 11 of the articles they want forgotten:
March 20, 2019
The children of former billionaire Seán Quinn Snr used the Quinn Group as "their personal bank" and took €1.95bn out of the company, the High Court has heard.
The cash was used to cover significant losses from share speculation, property purchases and lifestyle expenses, a lawyer for the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) has claimed.
February 11, 2014
Businessman Seán Quinn was a "fool to believe" in Anglo Irish Bank investments that cost his family €3.2bn in just two years, he told a court yesterday.
He said that in 2007-2008 the family lost €3.2bn through "the Anglo fiasco."
July 26, 2013
Aoife Quinn, a daughter of bankrupt businessman Seán Quinn, has told the Commercial Court she travelled to Dubai eight times during 2011 and 2012 to meet lawyers there and had also made eight trips to Russia.
July 11, 2013
Claims by several members of Seán Quinn's family that they cannot produce documents concerning their alleged contracts of employment with Russian companies are "simply incredible", a judge said.
Mr Justice Peter Kelly said they were paid "very large" sums totalling almost €2m in a "very strange way".
March 15, 2012
A team of barristers represented Seán Quinn for free in court today as he fought to be allowed to take part in legal proceedings by his family against the former Anglo Irish Bank.
November 30, 2012
A daughter of jailed businessman Seán Quinn withdrew €16,000 from the accounts of a Russian company on the same day that a court order was sought to freeze the assets of some members of the Quinn family below €50m, the Commercial Court heard.
October 3, 2012
The family of bankrupt businessman Seán Quinn stood to receive more than €250m in severance fees from Russian companies within their international property group (IPG), according to new papers filed at the Supreme Court.
September 30, 2012
The €100,000 bill for the cake at the wedding of Ciara Quinn, the daughter of former billionaire Seán Quinn, to solicitor Niall McPartland was charged to the Quinn Group.
The cake, flown in from New York for the November 2007 celebration, is possibly the most expensive ever purchased in Irish history.
August 1, 2012
The adult children of bankrupt businessman Seán Quinn must account for every cent spent on groceries, fuel, car parking, care of dogs and sandwiches from Subway, according to court affidavits sworn by them.
The High Court approval of over €30,000 in living expenses was based on the sworn documents which also revealed that some family members are unemployed and others have emigrated.
July 23, 2012
Peter Darragh Quinn cannot be forced to return to the State to serve his three-month prison sentence for contempt.
The nephew of bankrupt businessman Seán Quinn was jailed by the High Court on Friday, along with his cousin, Seán Quinn Jnr, for contempt, but his whereabouts remain unknown.
July 16, 2008
Seán Quinn left school at the age of 15 but that didn't stop him from becoming Ireland's richest man.
He first made his mark in the early 1970s as captain of the Fermanagh Gaelic football team. This gave him a network of GAA contacts throughout the island, which he put to good use in the years to come.