Friends of tragic mother-of-two have taken responsibility to cover the cost of her funeral.

Friends of tragic mother-of-two raise money to pay for her funeral

Ingrida Maciokaite (31) died following a violent incident at the Bridgewater Mews apartments on Linenhall Street in Dundalk on 18 September.

Ms Maciakaite was originally from Lithuania but had been living in Dundalk for a number of years with her 18-month-old son and six-year-old daughter.

Her friends have started fundraising to help raise money to cover her funeral costs as it's believed she had no family in Ireland.

So far, the fundraiser has raised €1,500 but there are hopes that will increase.

The Dundalk Lithuanian Community said they decided to set up the fundraiser as a response to the many calls and messages they received after Ms Maciokaite's death.

“We have already had numerous emails, texts and messages from people asking how to help,” they said.

The Dundalk Lithuanian Community plan to post details of the funeral of the deceased mother on their Facebook page as soon as they are finalised.

Following her death, former colleagues at McCreesh's Deli, on Avenue Road on the outskirts of the town, paid tribute to her.

"Ingrida was a hard worker and a nice person. She worked here around four years ago," said one deli colleague.

In recent weeks Ms Maciokaite had started working in Ruby's Tea Rooms on Crowe Street in the Williamson Mall.

Friends and neighbours paid tribute to her.

"I am just devastated," said a woman who was her neighbour and friend for more than two years.

"It is very, very upsetting," Gretta Morton, another former neighbour in St Nicholas's Avenue said.

"It is just a terrible thing to happen."

The community has listed different ways in which people can help.

If anyone wishes to donate to the fund they can do so via Paypal at dundalklc1@gmail.com or bank transfer to Dundalk Lithuanian Community, Account 04795207, Sort Code 991044, Iban ie30duci99104404795207, Bic duciie21xxx.

