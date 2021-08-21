Friends of ‘inspirational’ soccer coach killed in Meath crash organise fundraiser for his family

The friends of David Conroy, who was tragically killed in a three-vehicle collision near Duleek, Co Meath, yesterday have set up a GoFundMe page for the benefit of his family.

David, who was co-founder and Director of Football at Laytown United, and coach of the u-14 team at Drogheda United, died after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a collision on the R152 yesterday morning.

Friends of David have organised a fundraiser for his family in recognition of his tireless work in the Laytown and Drogheda communities.

“The tragic death of David Conroy on Thursday, August 19, in Duleek will be a day that every one of us will never forget. His early departure from our lives has left a huge void in the lives of his family and community and who are all still trying to come to terms with his passing,” a statement on the fundraiser page reads, which is signed off by Laytown United Football Club.

“Outside of work and family, he gave everything to his community and to other communities that he touched. In particular, he has helped the football wellbeing of countless young kids and coaches with his undying love for Laytown Utd and Drogheda Utd. The tributes coming in across the country in the media is the tip of the iceberg of what this legend gave,” the statement continues.

Organisers said Dave’s wife Jacky, and kids Lee (22), Alex(12), Dayne (9) and Heidi (6) now need the support of the local community “in this time of need”.

“This is a drop in the ocean [compared to] what Dave did for everyone he met. If he got paid by the hour on what he did for others, no GoFundMe page would cover his time for others,” the statement says.

Drogheda United paid tribute to David by saying their club was built on “volunteers and fans, and David was the finest of both.

“Many of you will also know David as the father of Alex Conroy from our social media team and already a legend around our club. To all David’s family, we send all of our love. David, thank you for everything. Rest in peace, friend,” the club said in a tribute.

The ‘Friends of David Conroy fundraiser’ has amassed almost €10,000 in the two hours since it went live on GoFundMe.