Friends of brave cancer-awareness advocate seek help for family to pay her funeral costs

Tina (40) died on Wednesday from ovarian cancer, having devoted much of her final months to trying to help other women to beat the disease.

The mother of two, from Ballyguile, Co Wicklow, passed away surrounded by her family at St Vincent's Hospital.

Singer Mark Owen, of Take That, went out of his way to ensure he met Tina at the band's gig last April at the 3Arena.

Despite being bedridden in hospital, she had summoned the energy to see her favourite band live in concert for one last time.

Now Tina's friends Patrice Murphy and Laura Ryan have revealed that because her husband Johnny stopped working to look after her, he needs help to cover her funeral costs. They hope to raise €5,000.

Patrice said: "I'm hoping if any friends have a couple of euro we can all rally around and help the family at such a difficult time. Thank you."

Funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised. Donations can be made at gofundme.com/tina-potts-rip.

