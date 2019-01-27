'Friends dropped out... I felt like my name was Josef Fritzl' - Sarah Lipsett on family scandal

Looking out of the window of her parents' nursing home Rostrevor, days after a Hiqa investigation found allegations of physical and sexual abuse by a member of staff against elderly patients, she could do nothing but watch as the national media lined up to broadcast the accusations on the main evening news.

The year was 2011 and it would be the beginning of a tale that would see the high-profile Lipsett sisters thrust into the centre of a sensational scandal - a far cry from the glamorous lifestyle they had become known for among Ireland's society pages. The family has always denied the claims, while the matriarch of the Lipsett clan blamed the attention being shown to her and her business on her socialite lifestyle and three pretty daughters.

Sitting in a coffee shop this weekend, Sarah, a petite blonde, her tiny frame hidden under a thick camel-coloured coat, is still visibly emotional. At times her voice is tremulous, as she talks about the lessons learnt from the fallout.

"Friends dropped out. We had always been invited to every party, every social event and [now] we were pariahs. I felt like my name was [Josef] Fritzl," she says.

It all began in 2005 when Sarah's mother and owner of the nursing home, Therese Lipsett, asked Sarah and her sister Avila to become directors, in the hope Therese would wind down her part in the business.

At the time, the business model of the nursing home was changing from family-run entities to large chain companies. The Lipsetts' plan was to close and sell the premises and develop the site for housing.

At that stage, Sarah says she felt: "It was simply signing a piece of paper, it wasn't a big thing, We didn't get remuneration."

It wasn't until three years later, in 2008, that Sarah received a call from her mum, to tell her that she had been diagnosed with stage four cancer. "She was given six months," says Sarah. "I was devastated."

"So of course," she explains, "anything she asked I would have done and she asked if I could take over the running of the business."

Sarah's parents were separated, her two younger sisters, PR consultant Avila and model Roz, were abroad and her younger brother Robert, now a high-profile influencer, was in boarding school at the time, which meant that, at 31, Sarah was the only person to take over the reins of the business for what she hoped would be "a year or two" before the family sold the site.

She says she had been working in the nursing home for several months when Hiqa came in to conduct their investigation. After being informed of the allegations, Sarah says: "I was in complete shock. I didn't know how to deal with it. I wasn't equipped. I asked if they could do a full investigation before going public but they said no, that they had to make the allegations known."

Sarah describes the feeling as pure "terror".

She battened down the hatches and waited for the DPP's findings.

Having become known during the Celtic Tiger years for socialising in Dublin's most high-profile circles and a high-octane lifestyle, frequenting events such as the VIP Style Awards and the Punchestown Races, when word of the scandal hit, the invitations suddenly stopped coming.

"Friends wouldn't return calls or texts, I wasn't invited to anything any more. I would wave to say hello and people would walk off. Friends fell away. My sisters experienced the same."

She recalls: "One friend told me 'come over and meet me in my apartment - I don't want to be seen out with you'."

Sarah was heartbroken. "It made me feel like everything had been a farce," she says. "During the toughest time in your life, you learn who your friends are.

"We had given so many parties over the years, 18th birthdays, 21sts, mum worked long hours so, as a result, she was very generous to us. She bought us cars at 21, we had free open bars for parties and we had been very generous to friends on the back of that. And to see people just not wanting to be seen with us, not ringing us, not texting, not returning calls, it was the biggest lesson I have ever learnt, all of us have learnt."

In the months that followed, Sarah opted to close the nursing home 'on consent' rather than fight the case. With no more income from the business, the family was forced to move out of their six-bedroom luxury home.

She explains: "Even the heating bill alone amounted to €20,000 a year so it had to be rented out."

All the Lipsett sisters returned home and she says: "We moved into what was the nursing home," describing how each member of the family took a patient's bed.

"It was so depressing, it was hard for everyone," she says. "I felt so guilty. I felt as if I had in some way been responsible."

She now explains that she feels this "wasn't logical". Looking back, she says: "Mum had given me the role and it was a poisoned chalice.

"I had been in charge by default, while my mother was sick. I now know there is nothing I could have done. But at the time I completely blamed myself and I didn't have anyone to talk to."

A Mayo woman and youngest of 10 children, Sarah describes her mother as very "resilient" and an "iron woman" whom she says is "much tougher" than any of her offspring.

"We were very, very sheltered," she says. "We were not equipped to deal with what happened and the level of hate directed at us."

She says she was in awe of her mother's stoicism.

"It was really admirable, she did not care what anybody thought of her. She said 'If I cared what people thought of me I would not get out of bed in the morning'. Her concern was for her family and how she would put food on the table."

But Sarah didn't handle the fallout as smoothly, saying: "I became more and more isolated. I stopped going out, I felt people were staring at me, I became very depressed, developed panic attacks and lost a lot of weight, I went down to 95lb."

She was prescribed anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medication by a doctor, whom she later went on to marry. However, the pair went their separate ways after a year.

Then, in February 2012, she got a call to say that the DPP had dropped the case and no charges would be brought.

"I'll never forget it," she says. "I was in Arnotts shopping and they called saying 'We have dropped the case, we would like to let you know'.

She continues: "[The allegations] were made public so quickly and six month later there was absolutely no findings.

"It felt like a massive relief. I really wanted to celebrate but I couldn't because I hadn't fully recovered from the shock."

She expresses her dismay that so little media coverage was given to the findings in comparison to the initial allegations which dominated front pages.

"I wish I had denied the allegations more ferociously to begin with but I couldn't because I didn't know 100pc until the investigation had been carried out."

Afterwards, she travelled to Thailand for a clean break but, two years on, the news still followed her there.

While working in a kindergarten, she says: "One of the parents googled an article and saw the words 'sexual abuse' and 'elder abuse' and questioned me," she recalls. "I just burst into tears." She left the job and began teaching English to adults "because I didn't think it would be questioned as much."

After moving on to live in America, with her sister Rosalind for six months, where she says she did most of her healing, she came home to Ireland, ran a marathon and became a mother for the first time to Amelia, now a year old.

Now she wants to put the past behind her and has her sights set on the world of politics. "Because I have been through so much, I feel in the next stage of my life I just want to build on my experience and give more back. I plan to run as an Independent for the local council in Rathmines/Kimmage this May.

"As a mother I see there needs to be much more support. And having run a business and seen the issue with rates and been affected by crime - our house was broken into three times - I feel I have a lot to offer."

